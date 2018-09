Sabre Insurance : Results of Placing of Sabre Insurance Group Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

United Kingdom, 5 September 2018

Completion of accelerated bookbuild offering of 44,757,377 existing ordinary shares in Sabre Insurance Group plc

Further to the announcement on 4 September 2018, certain private equity funds advised by BC Partners LLP ('BC Partners') and Angus Ball (the 'Vendors') have completed the sale of 44,757,377 ordinary shares in Sabre Insurance Group plc ('Sabre' or the 'Company') at a price of £2.60 per share (the 'Offering'), raising gross proceeds of £116.4m.

Following completion of the Offering, BC Partners will no longer own any shares in the Company. Angus Ball will own approximately 1.8% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company.

Allocations will be confirmed today, 5 September, for settlement on 7 September.

Barclays Bank PLC acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Barclays +44 (0)20 7623 2323

Chris Madderson

Phil Drake

