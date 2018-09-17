Sack Kraft Paper Market: Sack Paper, Paper Sack, Supplier Selection Insights, Procurement Organization Metrics, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sack Kraft Paper Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The white sack kraft paper is one of the various sack kraft paper types that is accounting for the highest demand among the buyers owing to its printable property. This is resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum of the sack kraft paper market. This growth is also attributed to other factors such as high demand among end-user segment such as the cement and building materials industry.

“The buyers should evaluate the performance standards of sack papers based on parameters such as product quality, safety, and toughness of the paper,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers should be able to create customized sack kraft paper that is based on the requirements of the end-users,” added Tridib.

Written from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers, this report offers key insights into the category pricing strategies that guide in procuring the product in the best price for the buyers and enables the suppliers to offer the same at a competitive price without incurring losses.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the sack kraft paper market.

High demand for white sack kraft paper owing to its printable property

Extensive usage of paper sack to manufacture biodegradable, recyclable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact the category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and design their procurement strategy accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sack kraft paper market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

Category map

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

