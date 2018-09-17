Log in
Sack Kraft Paper Market: Sack Paper, Paper Sack, Supplier Selection Insights, Procurement Organization Metrics, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

09/17/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sack Kraft Paper Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005433/en/

Global Sack Kraft Paper Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)



The white sack kraft paper is one of the various sack kraft paper types that is accounting for the highest demand among the buyers owing to its printable property. This is resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum of the sack kraft paper market. This growth is also attributed to other factors such as high demand among end-user segment such as the cement and building materials industry.

“The buyers should evaluate the performance standards of sack papers based on parameters such as product quality, safety, and toughness of the paper,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers should be able to create customized sack kraft paper that is based on the requirements of the end-users,” added Tridib.

Written from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers, this report offers key insights into the category pricing strategies that guide in procuring the product in the best price for the buyers and enables the suppliers to offer the same at a competitive price without incurring losses. Request a FREE sample report to know more about the scope of this comprehensive report.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the sack kraft paper market.

  • High demand for white sack kraft paper owing to its printable property
  • Extensive usage of paper sack to manufacture biodegradable, recyclable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.
  • Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact the category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and design their procurement strategy accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sack kraft paper market

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


© Business Wire 2018
