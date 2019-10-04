Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP steered up to $13 billion in profits to the company's controlling Sackler family, according to U.S. states opposing efforts to halt lawsuits alleging the company and its owners helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The wealthy Sacklers received the money from Purdue during an unspecified time frame, according to court filings and portions of a deposition filed in the drugmaker's bankruptcy proceedings this week.

Purdue ultimately transferred $12 billion or $13 billion to the family, a company adviser testified in the deposition. The deposition, taken last week, was revealed in court filings on Thursday and Friday.

The financial figure is significantly larger than the roughly $4 billion previous lawsuits have alleged the Sacklers took out of Purdue, and was cited as part of a coordinated legal broadside on Friday against the company's attempts to shield itself and the family from sprawling opioid litigation.

Many states want the Sacklers to contribute more than an initial $3 billion they have pledged toward resolving the lawsuits.

Attorneys general from 24 states and the District of Columbia objected to Purdue's September request that a U.S. bankruptcy judge halt more than 2,600 lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in damages, and they raised financial transfers to the Sacklers in their legal arguments.

So, too, did lawyers representing 500 cities, counties and Native American tribes involved in the opioid litigation.

Sackler representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Purdue spokeswoman had no immediate comment. The company and family have denied allegations they contributed to the U.S. opioid crisis.

The lawsuits, largely brought by state and local governments, allege Purdue and the Sacklers contributed to a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of nearly 400,000 people since 1999 by aggressively marketing opioids while downplaying their addiction and overdose risks.

"The Sacklers are billionaires, they are not bankrupt," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, among the officials opposing Purdue's efforts to halt lawsuits, told Reuters in an interview. "They should not be allowed to use the filing to shield their assets."

Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month after reaching a deal it valued at more than $10 billion that would resolve the bulk of the cases against the company and the Sacklers.

The company contends it needs the litigation against it and the Sacklers paused for about nine months so it can attempt to settle with hold-out plaintiffs and preserve money that would otherwise be spent fighting the cases.

Purdue said the costs of continued litigation were "staggering," putting its legal expenses this year at nearly $250 million.

"Without a stay of the litigation, only lawyers will win," the company said in a statement.

Typically, a bankruptcy filing triggers an "automatic stay" of all litigation without a specific order from a judge.

However, Purdue is seeking an injunction to stop the lawsuits because the Sacklers did not seek bankruptcy protection and there is an exception to the automatic stay for government actions that seek to enforce laws related to public health and safety.

Healey said the exception gives the states a strong argument to move forward with their cases against the OxyContin maker. "We're exercising our police power and have the right to do so," she said.

The Sacklers have offered to cede control of Purdue to the plaintiffs and contribute $3 billion, and potentially more through the sale of another pharmaceutical business they own, toward the proposed settlement. Purdue is also in discussions to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe that could carry a financial penalty.

Healey said the Sacklers should increase their contribution and she criticized the structure of the deal, which is premised in part on the continued sale of OxyContin, a drug that critics say helped launch the nation's opioid addiction crisis.

(Reporting by Mike Spector in New York, Nate Raymond in Boston and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)

By Nate Raymond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
07:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
07:46pBoeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower
RE
07:38pEU report to lay out options for development financing overhaul - sources
RE
07:22pEasing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
07:22pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme
PU
07:11pU.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology
RE
07:03pEXCLUSIVE : Regulators weigh 'startle factors' for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training - Transport Canada executive
RE
07:03pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
07:02pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group