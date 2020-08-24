Safe Kit : CEO urges construction industry to keep up COVID-19 safety standards

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Kit, the leading licensed and certified safety staffing and training company for jobsites and emergency situations, reminds contractors and construction professionals that precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 remain an essential part of every jobsite and workplace, especially as schools, entertainment and sporting events, and other social activities return this fall.

"It's critical that people stay aware of the risks and keep best practices in mind right now," said Euricka Alugas, founder and CEO of Safe Kit. "There's going to be an increase in social activity and contact over the next couple of months, especially as children return to school in many places. But if we all remain vigilant and follow the recommended guidelines, we can minimize the risk and increase the chance that our colleagues and families will stay safe and healthy."

Alugas recommends the following guidelines for reducing the spread of the coronavirus at work and at home:

Understand the coronavirus and how it spreads. Learn to recognize COVID-19 symptoms and stay up to date on local, state and federal guidelines for prevention.

Maintain proper social distance by staying six feet away from other people when possible.

Wear a mask at all times in closed areas or in open air spaces where social distancing is not possible. Keep an extra mask available for an emergency or in case a friend forgets his or hers.

Stock up on face coverings, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and other safety and prevention gear. Keep a kit in your car and make sure your family is equipped.

Wash your hands frequently and use disinfectant when you don't have access to soap and running water. Wear gloves if you frequently touch common or shared surfaces and regularly disinfect surfaces you touch.

Eat a healthy diet, stay hydrated and get plenty of sleep to maintain a strong immune system.

Get tested.

Check your temperature at home before going to work. If you have a fever, stay home.

Follow recommended guidelines when you're not at work, too.

If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed, stay at home. Get rest, drink water, monitor your symptoms and be prepared to alert anyone you've had contact with.

"This has been a difficult time for all Americans, and we all want things to return to normal so we can spend more time with friends and extended family and do the things that make us happy and content," Alugas said. "But masks and social distancing are the best tools we have to get through this pandemic, and we have to make a commitment together to use them as long as necessary. That's how we'll keep our families and each other as safe as possible."

Alugas is an entrepreneur with a mission to empower contractors and other trade professionals through dissemination of the latest information regarding emergency preparedness and workplace safety training. For more information, visit https://safekitonline.com/.

About Safe Kit

Safe Kit is a woman-owned, highly licensed, certified job safety staffing and training company that implements comprehensive safety programs to prevent accidents and promote safety awareness. Founded by Euricka Alugas after Hurricane Katrina, Safe Kit is built with the right strategies to reduce and eliminate occupational injuries, illnesses and emergency situations in work environments.

Safe Kit offers safety training in various industries, including heavy industrial, wine and solar, construction, maritime, oil and gas and more. Classes are available onsite or at one of Safe Kit's training centers. The company also maintains an extensive catalog of online work safety training classes. In addition to safety training and staffing, Safe Kit also sells emergency safety equipment. For more information, visit https://safekitonline.com/.

