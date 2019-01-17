Safe Orthopaedics: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (Euronext: FR0012452746 – SAFOR), a
company developing and marketing an innovative range of sterile implants
combined with their single-use surgical instruments, releases its
half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital
Markets from June 1, 2018.
The liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31, 2018:
For the prior period (June 29, 2018), the corresponding figures were:
Next publication: 2018 full-year results and first-quarter 2019
revenues, April 26, 2019 (after the market close)
About Safe Orthopaedics:
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology
company that develops and markets an innovative range of sterile
implants and associated single-use surgical instruments, with the aim of
facilitating safer, optimized and lower-cost spinal surgery. By avoiding
the reuse of surgical instruments, Safe Orthopaedics reduces the risk of
infection, avoids the cumbersome and unreliable logistics of instrument
sterilization, and limits hospital costs. Protected by 17 patent
families, the SteriSpine™ Kits are CE-marked and FDA cleared; they are
already being marketed in 16 countries, in Europe and the United States.
The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (France), and has 43 employees.
For more information, visit: www.safeorthopaedics.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005034/en/