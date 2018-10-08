Safe Orthopaedics Reports Q3 2018 Revenues: to 823 Thousand Euros, +20% Growth

Regulatory News:
Safe Orthopaedics (FR0012452746 – SAFOR)(Paris:SAFOR), a company
specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and
instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal
fracture conditions, is today announcing its revenues for the third
quarter of 2018 and its cash position at September 30, 2018.
|
in thousands of euros
|
|
Q3 2018
(3 months)
|
|
Q3 2017
(3 months)
|
|
Change
|
|
France
|
|
400
|
|
336
|
|
+19%
|
|
Rest of the World
|
|
423
|
|
350
|
|
+21%
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
823
|
|
686
|
|
+20%
|
Safe Orthopaedics’ third-quarter 2018 revenues came to €823 thousand.
That represents growth of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2017,
with the driving force for this increase coming from the direct sales
forces (France, Germany and the United Kingdom), generating
€512 thousand, or a 48% rise compared to 2017. Global distribution made
headway in Europe (up 28%) and in Latin America (up 148%), but again
experienced difficulties in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific (down 77%).
In France, the sales team underwent further changes. Sales territories
were redefined to accommodate the new salespeople hired in the third
quarter of 2018 and due to start during the fourth quarter. The sales
team was also given the requisite training to promote SteriSpineTM
VA, the new minimally-invasive treatment technology launched in the
third quarter1.
The conversion of the strategic centers continued in Germany, with the
announcement that Holger Duerr has been appointed as head of sales in
Germany. Holger Duerr is a seasoned veteran with 12 years’ experience of
the vertebral augmentation (kyphoplasty) market. He previously held
sales positions with Kyphon and Dfine, and he was most recently Vexim’s
head of sales in Germany and Austria.
Sales grew in line with expectations in the United Kingdom following the
acquisition of the sales force during June and transfer of customer
accounts to the company from the former distributor.
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
Nine-months 2018
(3 months)
|
|
Nine-months 2017
(3 months)
|
|
Change
|
|
France
|
|
1,304
|
|
1,139
|
|
+14%
|
|
Rest of the World
|
|
1,179
|
|
1,192
|
|
-1%
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
2,483
|
|
2331
|
|
+7%
|
Notwithstanding a sluggish first six months, revenues grew 7% overall,
with the main impetus coming from the direct sales forces (growth of
26%) despite a weak performance by distributors (contraction of 13%).
“Our revenues grew thanks to our focus on vertebral fractures for the
past two years and the improvements we have made to our sales teams,
including additional skills training and the appointment of an
international vice-president and three country heads of sales”, commented
Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Safe
Orthopaedics. “The combined promotion of SteriSPine PS (pedicular
screw) and SteriSpine VA (balloon for vertebral augmentation)
technologies has accelerated the pace of our 2018 growth since the
beginning of the third quarter and will underpin our strategy for the
next two years. Using the funds we raised in July, we will continue to
strengthen our sales teams during the fourth quarter, expanding them to
17 salespeople from 10 at year-end 2017. We aim to deliver more
consistent, robust growth and to improve our margins significantly
through our direct distribution activities in France, Germany and the
United Kingdom.
Cash position
At September 30, 2018, Safe Orthopaedics held €5 million in cash,
compared to €5.2 million at September 30, 2017. The company anticipates
a future payment of approximately €1 million from the repayment of the
research tax credit and the contractual milestone payment related to the
approval of the distribution in Japan.
Next financial report
Full-year 2018 revenues on January 17, 2019 (after market close)
About Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology
company that aims to offer the safest technologies for treating spinal
fracture. Delivered sterile, all implants and single-use instruments are
available to surgeons anytime, anywhere. These technologies facilitate
minimally invasive methods which reduce the risk of cross-contamination
and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent
families, the SteriSpine™ Kits have CE marking and are FDA cleared. The
company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France) and has 37 employees.
For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com
1Safe
Orthopaedics announces the commercial launch of SteriSpineTM
VA, a balloon for the Vertebral Augmentation
