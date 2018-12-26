Safe Ports Announces International Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building new world-class logistics hubs in the Middle East and Africa requires leaders who know how to generate greatness. Great leaders create compelling ideas, passionately pushing their vision to becoming reality.



His Highness Sheikh Khalid Al Hamed Named Honorary Chairman, Safe Ports' International Advisory Board





Sharing Safe Ports’ vision to establish world-class logistics hubs which accelerate the velocity of cargo via seaports, airports, rail and highways and free trade zones in the Middle East and North Africa has also been a shared passion of His Highness Sheikh Khalid Al Hamed of the United Arab Emirates.

“Safe Ports’ is establishing technologically advanced logistics solutions which can accelerate economic prosperity throughout this region. Safe Ports is a company that fully embraces the logistics opportunities before us, and is making a difference, we are very pleased to be a part of this effort,” commented His Highness Sheikh Khalid Al Hamed.

Safe Ports President/CEO Lucy Duncan announced the formation of the new International Advisory Board to support the Company’s commercial development, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “We are enormously proud that His Highness Sheikh Khalid Al Hamed will serve as our Company’s distinguished Honorary Chairman,” she said.

The newly established International Advisory Board complements the Safe Ports Advisory Board, chaired by General John M. (Jack) Keane, US Army retired; and including Vice-Chair former Congressman Curt Weldon; Vice Admiral Michael Franken, US Navy retired; Ty Cobb, Mike White, Michael Saunders, Fu’ad Kawar and D. Sykes Wilford, Ph.D. with commercial investment and development support in MENA.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid Al Hamed serves as the Executive Chairman of KMK Investments, UAE, as well as Chairman of Al Hamed Enterprises, with diversified investments in real estate, construction, insurance, technology, hotels, shopping malls and many other businesses.

“The Sheikh’s leadership and vision demonstrate his deep commitment to regional economic growth,” commented General Keane on this announcement. “We are very pleased to have him become a part of our team.”

About Safe Ports: Founded in 2005, Safe Ports Holdings, LLC is both a US Federal Contractor (Safe Ports Federal) and a commercial business, headquartered in Charleston, SC and Washington, DC. Under the leadership of CEO Lucy Duncan, Safe Ports excels in logistics, free trade zone and port development, port security, disaster/humanitarian relief support, and other related services. The Safe Ports Regional Gateway is Jordan’s new multi-modal trans-shipment and distribution center with airport, seaport and free trade zone benefits.

Contact:

Jim Boyle

jim@boylepublicaffairs.com

571-213-3979

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6503e4ad-d4f5-4766-8e55-710bd07060ac