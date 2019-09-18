Log in
Safe Systems : Announces New Disaster Recovery Solution for Community Banks, Credit Unions

09/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT and security services for community banks and credit unions, today announced the availability of its new Managed Site Recovery solution, designed to support financial institutions’ disaster recovery processes and recover critical servers and core communications in the event of a disaster.

In today’s regulatory environment, community banks and credit unions are required to have a fully redundant and tested environment to ensure the institution can quickly recover if a disaster occurs. When a disaster strikes, financial institutions can lose access to important files and applications as well as communication to its core provider, causing major disruption to critical business functions.

Safe Systems’ Managed Site Recovery is a fully managed disaster recovery solution that replicates servers from the financial institution’s site to Microsoft’s ® Azure cloud so that they are available in the event of complete loss of a protected location. The solution provides financial institutions with both site recovery and server recovery helping them to recover multiple servers at once and resume operations more quickly.

With Managed Site Recovery, Safe Systems conducts coordinated annual disaster recovery tests with the financial institution and its core provider to test recoverability and provides a detailed write up of the scope, process and results. In addition, Safe Systems offers hosting of a core provider communication device to ensure successful communication during a disaster situation.

“Disaster recovery is a requirement for all financial institutions regardless of size and location but creating an infrastructure that is compliant and easily recoverable is a costly and challenging task,” said Darren Bridges, president at Safe Systems. “In an effort to simplify this process for community banks and credit unions, Safe Systems has developed Managed Site Recovery to provide a redundant DR environment fully managed by a team of disaster recovery experts to support efficient monitoring, annual testing and ensure continuity for financial institutions of all sizes and their communities.”

About Safe Systems

Safe Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core and other third-party applications. These cost-effective solutions include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc., please visit www.safesystems.com or call 770.752.0550.


© Business Wire 2019
