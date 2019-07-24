Log in
Safe Systems Issues New White Paper: “Role of the ISO: Regulatory Expectations and Requirements of a Financial Institution's Information Security Officer”

07/24/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT, compliance and security services for community banks and credit unions, has issued a new white paper, “Role of the ISO: Regulatory Expectations and Requirements of a Financial Institution’s Information Security Officer,” that is now available for download on its website.

In today’s banking environment, information security officers (ISOs) must manage a growing set of challenges including new and emerging cyberattacks; evaluating third-party vendors; protecting sensitive customer data; and navigating regulatory requirements. These tasks underscore the need for a financial institution to have an effective ISO to handle the complexity of this important role. Safe Systems’ new white paper identifies the key areas and responsibilities ISOs must oversee for the financial institution and provides guidance on how to improve processes and ensure accountability.

“Many ISOs struggle with limited resources; a lack of segregation of duties; time constraints; over reliance on third-parties; and inadequate expertise,” said Darren Bridges, president at Safe Systems. “Our new white paper clearly defines the processes and procedures every ISO needs to successfully execute the responsibilities of this challenging role and explains how they can simplify tasks to effectively perform their duties and keep the institution secure.”

About Safe Systems

Safe Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core and other third-party applications. These cost-effective solutions include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc., please visit www.safesystems.com or call 770.752.0550.


© Business Wire 2019
