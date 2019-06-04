Safe Systems :' Vice President of Compliance Services Receives DRI International's Master Business Continuity Professional Certification

Safe Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT, security, and compliance services for community banks and credit unions, announced today that its vice president of Compliance Services, Thomas Hinkel, has earned DRI International’s Master Business Continuity Professional (MBCP) certification, making him one of only about 500 MBCPs worldwide.

The MBCP is DRI International's highest level of certification and is reserved for individuals with significant, demonstrated knowledge and skill in the business continuity/disaster recovery industry. The certification is tailored to individuals with at least five years of industry experience and demands a high level of industry commitment, as well as additional and continual enhancement of their knowledge and skill level. Additionally, all MBCPs earn a coveted distinction membership in the Order of the Sword and Shield National Honor Society, the only academic and professional honor society dedicated solely to the security learning community.

The knowledge and insight gained through the certification process will enable the Safe Systems compliance team to help community financial institutions better manage emergencies and recovery efforts, as well as add additional value to the company’s BCP Blueprint and Managed Site Recovery service offerings.

“The DRI International's MBCP certification is a valuable asset in keeping our company and customers informed on the latest best practices related to business continuity, disaster recovery and emergency management,” said Hinkel. “At Safe Systems, our commitment to continuing education helps us to improve compliance processes, provide expert guidance to our customers and ensure they have the proper tools to meet regulatory requirements and recover quickly in the event of a disaster or business disruption.”

About Safe Systems

Safe Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core and other third-party applications. These cost effective solutions include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc., please visit www.safesystems.com or call 770.752.0550.

