Safe Systems :' Vice President of Compliance Services Receives DRI International's Master Business Continuity Professional Certification

Safe
Systems, a national provider of fully-compliant IT,
security, and compliance services for community banks and credit
unions, announced today that its vice president of Compliance Services,
Thomas Hinkel, has earned DRI International’s Master Business Continuity
Professional (MBCP) certification, making him one of only about 500
MBCPs worldwide.
The MBCP is DRI International's highest level of certification and is
reserved for individuals with significant, demonstrated knowledge and
skill in the business continuity/disaster recovery industry. The
certification is tailored to individuals with at least five years of
industry experience and demands a high level of industry commitment, as
well as additional and continual enhancement of their knowledge and
skill level. Additionally, all MBCPs earn a coveted distinction
membership in the Order of the Sword and Shield National Honor Society,
the only academic and professional honor society dedicated solely to the
security learning community.
The knowledge and insight gained through the certification process will
enable the Safe Systems compliance team to help community financial
institutions better manage emergencies and recovery efforts, as well as
add additional value to the company’s BCP Blueprint and Managed Site
Recovery service offerings.
“The DRI International's MBCP certification is a valuable asset in
keeping our company and customers informed on the latest best practices
related to business continuity, disaster recovery and emergency
management,” said Hinkel. “At Safe Systems, our commitment to continuing
education helps us to improve compliance processes, provide expert
guidance to our customers and ensure they have the proper tools to meet
regulatory requirements and recover quickly in the event of a disaster
or business disruption.”
About Safe Systems
Safe
Systems was founded in 1993 to provide compliance-centric
IT and security solutions exclusively to financial institutions. The
company has become one of the leaders in the industry, managing hundreds
of financial institutions representing more than $61 billion in combined
assets, 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 network devices. Safe
Systems’ IT network management services are the bridge between the core
and other third-party applications. These cost effective solutions
include IT support and managed services, internal network/cloud design
and installation, hosted email, business continuity and disaster
recovery, compliance consulting, security services, and IT and
compliance training. Safe Systems helps financial institutions to
significantly decrease costs, increase performance, and improve their
compliance posture. For additional information about Safe Systems, Inc.,
please visit www.safesystems.com
or call 770.752.0550.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005051/en/