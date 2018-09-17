Safe-T : Announces Strategic Partnership With esc Aerospace and First SDP Order in Germany

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) today announced the signing of a reseller agreement with esc Aerospace GmbH ("esc Aerospace"), a leading producer of software and hardware for the aerospace, IT, communications, defense, transportation and automation industries. The new strategic partnership will introduce Safe-T's innovative products to esc Aerospace's wide customer base in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), including customers in the aerospace and defense verticals.

esc Aerospace, headquartered in Orlando, Munich and Prague (with offices in Vienna, Sofia, Kiev and Cracow), offers technologies and industry expertise to customers in the DACH region, several other European countries, and the United States.

In addition, Safe-T has received its first purchase order for its new, recently launched, Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) product, by a leading customer from Germany. The SDP, which is built from Safe-T's Secure Data Access (SDA) and Secure Data Exchange (SDE), is designated to reduce cyber-attacks by masking mission-critical data at the perimeter, limiting access to authorized and intended entities or individuals, on premise or in the cloud, while providing unified control and management of data without compromising business operations and without interfering with the user's experience.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a leading provider of software-defined access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

