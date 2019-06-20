Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Safe at Sea : Another RescueRunner system will be delivered to Les Services Départementaux d'Incendie et de Secours (SDIS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:47am EDT

The French Fire and Rescue Services Les Services Départementaux d'Incendie et de Secours (SDIS) nr 77 in Melun selects the RescueRunner system.

We are pleased to announce that yet another disctrict within the SDIS in France has encouraging enough taken the decision to invest in a RescueRunner system. SDIS 77, is situated in Melun and has a wide operational district near the Paris-region where many different rivers (Seine, Yonne, Marne, Loing och Yerres) meet and unite.

Read the press release here:

https://news.cision.com/safe-at-sea/r/another-rescuerunner-system-will-be-delivered-to-les-services-departementaux-d-incendie-et-de-secour,c2845547

Disclaimer

Safe at Sea AB published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pALUMIFUEL POWER : Dinatrum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update
AQ
12:10pEVERGREEN MARINE : Shippers Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd Seeking Megaships Worth $2.2 Billion
DJ
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canopy Shareholders Approve Acreage Deal, Legalization In Focus
PU
12:10pOSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS : Continuation of “Atalante 1” Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Tedopi® in NSCLC Patients Post Checkpoint Inhibitor Failure Following IDMC Recommendation
PU
12:10pMBB SE : MBB acquires a majority stake in Friedrich Vorwerk, a civil engineering and plant construction specialist for underground gas, oil and power lines
EQ
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton Will Travel To Israel To Meet With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu On June 23
PU
12:09pPACKAGING : Carrefour, Système U and Veolia join forces to reduce single-use plastic packaging
PU
12:09pVEOLIA'S 2019 HR INITIATIVE AWARDS : seven award winning projects
PU
12:09pTHOR INDUSTRIES : Announces New Vice President of International Supply Chain Integration
PU
12:09pFACEBOOK : Unruly social media no model for Facebook's Libra currency - BoE's Carney
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About