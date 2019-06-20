Safe at Sea : Another RescueRunner system will be delivered to Les Services Départementaux d'Incendie et de Secours (SDIS)

The French Fire and Rescue Services Les Services Départementaux d'Incendie et de Secours (SDIS) nr 77 in Melun selects the RescueRunner system.

We are pleased to announce that yet another disctrict within the SDIS in France has encouraging enough taken the decision to invest in a RescueRunner system. SDIS 77, is situated in Melun and has a wide operational district near the Paris-region where many different rivers (Seine, Yonne, Marne, Loing och Yerres) meet and unite.

Read the press release here:

https://news.cision.com/safe-at-sea/r/another-rescuerunner-system-will-be-delivered-to-les-services-departementaux-d-incendie-et-de-secour,c2845547