News : Markets
Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc rally as U.S. stock market falters

06/09/2020 | 11:36am EDT
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday gained for a second straight day this week as U.S. stocks stumbled a day after a blistering rally that propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The yen rose to one-week highs against the dollar, while the Swiss franc climbed to its highest in more than two months versus the greenback.

Japanese investors have also sold the dollar as they positioned for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will take steps to flatten the Treasury yield curve, which has steepened as rates on the long end rose.

U.S. stocks opened lower as investors cautiously looked ahead to the Fed statement on monetary policy on Wednesday. <.N> The Nasdaq later reversed losses.

"Despite the historic rally in the stock market, there's a an enormous amount of risk out there to the outlook," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA in New York.

"As the economy reopens fully, there's going to be a surge, but I don't think that's going to be long lasting. There are concerns that risk assets are near their peak and we're probably going to see a little period of consolidation," he added.

In late morning trading, the dollar fell 0.5% against the yen to 107.84 yen <JPY=EBS>, after earlier touching a one-week low of 107.67 yen.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.8% to 0.9498 franc <CHF=EBS>, after earlier plunging to 0.9496, the lowest since late March.

The euro recovered early losses to trade up 0.4% to $1.1340 <EUR=EBS>.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3% to 96.314 <=USD>.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday's Fed announcement following a two-day meeting. Speculation is growing that the U.S. central bank might adopt yield targets on bonds, or some other measures to anchor long-term yields.

Also on Tuesday, commodity currencies reversed their gains against the U.S. dollar.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was last down 0.8% at US$0.6964. Earlier in the Asian trading session, it rose to an 11-month high of US$0.7043. The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D4> fell 0.5% to US$0.6522, off the four-and-a-half-month high touched earlier. "All the things that have done exceptionally well since March 23 when the Fed made all financial markets rise again are in reversal today, and the one currency that has gone down against the dollar since then was the yen," and now the yen is reversing, said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.

"We've had two and a half months of rocking risk-on that's taken equities market further than anybody would have expected and we're having a big co-ordinated joined-up pause ahead of the Fed meeting," Juckes said.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London and Andrea Ricci)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.40% 0.93535 Delayed Quote.3.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.53% 74.967 Delayed Quote.0.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.22% 1.06696 Delayed Quote.2.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -1.76% 0.66051 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.86% 0.69619 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.93% 1.82844 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.62% 137.079 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.13% 80.137 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.97% 27303.53 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 1.28% 1.62986 Delayed Quote.1.18%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.28% 122.186 Delayed Quote.1.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.1348 Delayed Quote.0.93%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.8802 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 9952.177848 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 9936.67746 Delayed Quote.10.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.30% 70.248 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3205.98 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.67% 107.67 Delayed Quote.0.86%
Latest news "Markets"

