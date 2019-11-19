Safe start: Hunters reminded to inspect cabin heating systems prior to gun deer opener

As one of Wisconsin's signature traditions returns, We Energies urges deer hunters to thoroughly inspect their cabin's heating system before heading out into the woods.

Inspecting a hunting cabin's heating system can help avoid a dangerous or even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide. This invisible, odorless gas is created by improper venting or burning of fuel.

Carbon monoxide warning signs

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: · A sudden flu-like illness · Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness · Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion · Nausea or vomiting · A fluttering heartbeat · Unconsciousness



Safety tips To prevent a buildup of carbon monoxide, hunters should install carbon monoxide detectors inside their cabins, or check existing detectors to ensure they are working properly. Heating vents should be checked and cleared of any animal nests or debris. Additionally, hunters who use a portable electric generator should always operate it outdoors to prevent carbon monoxide from accumulating indoors. We Energies also cautions hunters to be aware of power lines and electric distribution equipment near hunting grounds.