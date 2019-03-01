SafeGraph Offers Its Places Dataset in Esri Marketplace

ArcGIS Users Now Able to Visualize Point of Interest Data in Workflows within Seconds

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that SafeGraph will be offering its entire Places dataset, containing data on more than 5 million US commercial points of interest, as a free offering in Esri Marketplace. As machine learning and artificial intelligence perform a more important role for business insights and analytics, making high-quality datasets available takes on greater significance.

Businesses need better ways to understand consumer behavior, enabling improved decisions. SafeGraph Places provides detailed information about all the locations in the US where people spend money and time. By making this data free to all Esri ArcGIS users, people can combine powerful GIS tools with high-quality data to seamlessly answer pressing questions on topics such as the following:

Retail site selection— Identify current store locations in a neighborhood or area to determine the largest opportunity.

Retail analytics— Assess how the proximity of competition affects store performance.

Consumer insights— Determine the types of demographics that impact businesses.

Commercial real estate— Assess which locations might best attract consumers.

Urban development— Determine where investments should be made.

Emergency planning and public safety—Identify what resources are available in different neighborhoods.

The SafeGraph Places listing in Esri Marketplace provides access to high-quality point of interest (POI) data within the ArcGIS workflow, eliminating the time and resources previously required to import data from third-party vendors into ArcGIS.

"As a data company, SafeGraph seeks to build partnerships with companies like Esri, whose tools and applications help our customers get the most value out of our comprehensive data," said Ryan Fox Squire, senior product manager for GIS at SafeGraph. "The capabilities in the Esri ecosystem enable a wide spectrum of powerful analytics and applications, helping us achieve our mission of making high-quality data available to everyone."

SafeGraph's POI data will be updated monthly to ensure that ArcGIS users are always working with the most current business data available.

"Esri is very excited to be partnering with SafeGraph to deliver POI intelligence to our customers," said Rich Roberts, Esri retail practice lead. "SafeGraph's monthly data updates will help our customers stay informed of local and national market dynamics to maintain a competitive advantage."

Having access to high-quality data is a critical step to innovation, and providing SafeGraph Places on Esri Marketplace gives ArcGIS users the accurate POI data they need to derive meaningful insights and make better-informed decisions.

To learn more about the new SafeGraph Places data available to ArcGIS users, visit www.esri.com/safegraph.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

