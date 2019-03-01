SafeGraph Offers Its Places Dataset in Esri Marketplace

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that
SafeGraph will be offering its entire Places dataset, containing data on
more than 5 million US commercial points of interest, as a free offering
in Esri Marketplace. As machine learning and artificial intelligence
perform a more important role for business insights and analytics,
making high-quality datasets available takes on greater significance.
Businesses need better ways to understand consumer behavior, enabling
improved decisions. SafeGraph Places provides detailed information about
all the locations in the US where people spend money and time. By making
this data free to all Esri ArcGIS users, people can combine powerful GIS
tools with high-quality data to seamlessly answer pressing questions on
topics such as the following:
-
Retail site selection—Identify current store locations in a
neighborhood or area to determine the largest opportunity.
-
Retail analytics—Assess how the proximity of competition
affects store performance.
-
Consumer insights—Determine the types of demographics that
impact businesses.
-
Commercial real estate—Assess which locations might best
attract consumers.
-
Urban development—Determine where investments should be made.
-
Emergency planning and public safety—Identify what resources
are available in different neighborhoods.
The SafeGraph Places listing in Esri Marketplace provides access to
high-quality point of interest (POI) data within the ArcGIS workflow,
eliminating the time and resources previously required to import data
from third-party vendors into ArcGIS.
"As a data company, SafeGraph seeks to build partnerships with companies
like Esri, whose tools and applications help our customers get the most
value out of our comprehensive data," said Ryan Fox Squire, senior
product manager for GIS at SafeGraph. "The capabilities in the Esri
ecosystem enable a wide spectrum of powerful analytics and applications,
helping us achieve our mission of making high-quality data available to
everyone."
SafeGraph's POI data will be updated monthly to ensure that ArcGIS users
are always working with the most current business data available.
"Esri is very excited to be partnering with SafeGraph to deliver POI
intelligence to our customers," said Rich Roberts, Esri retail practice
lead. "SafeGraph's monthly data updates will help our customers stay
informed of local and national market dynamics to maintain a competitive
advantage."
Having access to high-quality data is a critical step to innovation, and
providing SafeGraph Places on Esri Marketplace gives ArcGIS users the
accurate POI data they need to derive meaningful insights and make
better-informed decisions.
To learn more about the new SafeGraph Places data available to ArcGIS
users, visit www.esri.com/safegraph.
