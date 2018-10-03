SafeGuard Cyber Releases Facebook Breach Report With Risk Analysis and Cyber Defense Strategies

Charlottesville, VA, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading end-to-end platform for social media and digital risk defense, today announced the release of its Facebook breach report, “A Future Uncertain: Long-Term Risk Analysis & Strategies to Defend Your Business.”

The breach report looks at downstream risks associated with the type of data loss suffered by the social networking platform









Upwards of 50 million user accounts were compromised in a recent Facebook data breach as a result of exploited software bugs. The data obtained allows bad actors to assume the identity of a user that has more access than the attacker normally would, possibly including private messages. This is a serious cyber threat for organizations with brand accounts on Facebook or employees that engage on the platform.



“The public and the media have become accustomed to breach announcements, for better or worse,” noted Jim Zuffoletti, SafeGuard Cyber’s CEO. “But the data accessed here has far-reaching cyber threat implications. We wanted our clients to have the best information to begin defensive planning.”



The cybersecurity implications for enterprise business range from brand risk to third-party vulnerabilities. “Businesses should be on high alert. Even if a company’s brand account wasn’t compromised, their employees could be. This data would be rich source material for sophisticated social engineering attacks, which are already on the rise,” said Otavio Freire, CTO & President.



The breach highlights the fact that even companies with vast resources cannot offer perfect security. The need for independent, comprehensive, customer-centric security is clear - enterprise organizations need to be equipped with what SafeGuard Cyber calls "defense in depth." The report provides an analysis of the social and digital risks as well as next steps for defensive strategies, and is available on the company’s website.





About SafeGuard Cyber



SafeGuard Cyber’s platform provides a single solution to detect, prevent, and defend against threats in social media and digital channels – while automating governance and compliance. Customers and partners include Johnson & Johnson, McAfee and other leading brands across 18 industries and 20 countries.



For more information, please visit http://www.safeguardcyber.com/





Attachment

George Kamide SafeGuard Cyber 1-800-974-3515 marketing@safeguardcyber.com