SafePal :, the Only Crypto Hardware Wallet Portfolio from Binance, Unveils its First Wallet at only $39

01/22/2019 | 02:55am EST

The first Binance Blockchain Week was held in Singapore by Binance, the global leader in blockchain ecosystem, during 21-22 January. At the conference, blockchain industrial leaders, developers and media globally gathered together to share insights on the cutting-edge decentralized applications and industrial development. A start-up from China stood out and gained wide publicity among them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005513/en/

SafePal S1 Hardware Wallet. (Photo: Business Wire)

SafePal S1 Hardware Wallet. (Photo: Business Wire)

SafePal, A junior Crypto Hardware Wallet Brand, caught the attention of Binance in less than one year after its establishment, and became the first and only hardware wallet team invested and incubated in the first Binance Labs Incubation Program. At the event, Veronica Wong, CEO of SafePal announced their first hardware wallet, SafePal S1—a major leap forward in safety, user-friendliness and cost performance of crypto asset management.

Embedded with true random number generator and financial EAL5 + chip, SafePal S1 puts security at highest priority. Its slick body is equipped with a 1.3’ high-resolution LCD, which shows every detail of transactions. Apart from bluetooth, NFC or any other radio frequencies, SafePal S1 is adopting encrypted QR code as the only way to interact with its App, thus to avoid risks as information interception or tampering. What catches public attention most is its surprisingly low price of $39. While most of its rivals are selling 2 to 5 times the price of SafePal S1.

“Being firm believers of blockchain technology, we don’t want our users to compromise between security, easiness and mobility.” Veronica noted.

The team of SafePal is based in Shenzhen, China, a global center for hardware design and manufacturing. The backgrounds of SafePal’s members range over a number of fields as hardware, software, finance and cyber-safety. Among them, there are specialists with over 15 years of experience in hardware design, as well as product designers, R&D fellows and security officers from tech giants like Tencent and HUAWEI. SafePal aims to provide crypto users the safest and easiest hardware wallet, and help to solve all the existing problems in day-to-day crypto storage, payment and management.

Coming next, SafePal S1 will hit the North American market in early February. Will SafePal make itself a game changer of crypto hardware wallet at the mere $39? Let’s wait and see.

For further information on SafePal, please visit: www.safepal.io.


© Business Wire 2019
