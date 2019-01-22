SafePal :, the Only Crypto Hardware Wallet Portfolio from Binance, Unveils its First Wallet at only $39

The first Binance Blockchain Week was held in Singapore by Binance, the
global leader in blockchain ecosystem, during 21-22 January. At the
conference, blockchain industrial leaders, developers and media globally
gathered together to share insights on the cutting-edge decentralized
applications and industrial development. A start-up from China stood out
and gained wide publicity among them.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005513/en/
SafePal S1 Hardware Wallet. (Photo: Business Wire)
SafePal, A junior Crypto Hardware Wallet Brand, caught the attention of
Binance in less than one year after its establishment, and became the
first and only hardware wallet team invested and incubated in the first
Binance Labs Incubation Program. At the event, Veronica Wong, CEO of
SafePal announced their first hardware wallet, SafePal S1—a major leap
forward in safety, user-friendliness and cost performance of crypto
asset management.
Embedded with true random number generator and financial EAL5 + chip,
SafePal S1 puts security at highest priority. Its slick body is equipped
with a 1.3’ high-resolution LCD, which shows every detail of
transactions. Apart from bluetooth, NFC or any other radio frequencies,
SafePal S1 is adopting encrypted QR code as the only way to interact
with its App, thus to avoid risks as information interception or
tampering. What catches public attention most is its surprisingly low
price of $39. While most of its rivals are selling 2 to 5 times the
price of SafePal S1.
“Being firm believers of blockchain technology, we don’t want our users
to compromise between security, easiness and mobility.” Veronica noted.
The team of SafePal is based in Shenzhen, China, a global center for
hardware design and manufacturing. The backgrounds of SafePal’s members
range over a number of fields as hardware, software, finance and
cyber-safety. Among them, there are specialists with over 15 years of
experience in hardware design, as well as product designers, R&D fellows
and security officers from tech giants like Tencent and HUAWEI. SafePal
aims to provide crypto users the safest and easiest hardware wallet, and
help to solve all the existing problems in day-to-day crypto storage,
payment and management.
Coming next, SafePal S1 will hit the North American market in early
February. Will SafePal make itself a game changer of crypto hardware
wallet at the mere $39? Let’s wait and see.
For further information on SafePal, please visit: www.safepal.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005513/en/