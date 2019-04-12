|
Safehold : 4
04/12/2019 | 05:13pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
ISTAR INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safehold Inc.[ SAFE ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
X 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
FLOOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
NEW YORK
|
NY
|
|
10036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
2A. Deemed
|
3.
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
6. Ownership
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
|
Securities
|
Form: Direct
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
|
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
(D) or
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Indirect (I)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
(Instr. 4)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
|
(A) or
|
|
Price
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per
|
|
04/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
|
1,985(1)
|
|
A
|
|
$22.435
|
7,789,718
|
|
D
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per
|
|
04/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
|
2,800(1)
|
|
A
|
|
$22.883
|
7,789,718
|
|
D
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per
|
|
04/12/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
|
2,522(1)
|
|
A
|
|
$22.923
|
7,789,718
|
|
D
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
|
3. Transaction
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
5. Number
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and
|
|
8. Price
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
of
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Amount of
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
Code (Instr.
|
Derivative
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
Security
|
Beneficially
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr.
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
1.On April 10-12, 2019, the Reporting Person purchased an aggregate of 7,307 shares of common stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), in open market transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 stock purchase plan adopted by the Reporting Person on January 19, 2019.
|
iStar Inc., By Geoffrey M
|
04/12/2019
|
Dugan, Secretary
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
|
|