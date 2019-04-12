Log in
Safehold : 4

0
04/12/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

ISTAR INC.

Safehold Inc.[ SAFE ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

04/10/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

FLOOR

Line)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

NEW YORK

NY

10036

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common stock, $0.01 par value per

04/10/2019

P

1,985(1)

A

$22.435

7,789,718

D

share

Common stock, $0.01 par value per

04/11/2019

P

2,800(1)

A

$22.883

7,789,718

D

share

Common stock, $0.01 par value per

04/12/2019

P

2,522(1)

A

$22.923

7,789,718

D

share

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1.On April 10-12, 2019, the Reporting Person purchased an aggregate of 7,307 shares of common stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), in open market transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 stock purchase plan adopted by the Reporting Person on January 19, 2019.

iStar Inc., By Geoffrey M

04/12/2019

Dugan, Secretary

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Safehold Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:12:04 UTC
