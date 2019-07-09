Safehold : 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer ISTAR INC. Safehold Inc.[ SAFE ] (Check all applicable) Director X 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) Officer (give title Other (specify 07/03/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable FLOOR Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One Reporting NEW YORK NY 10036 Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common stock, $0.01 par value per 07/03/2019 P 5,000(1) A $30.949 20,605,054 D share Common stock, $0.01 par value per 07/05/2019 P 5,000(1) A $31.08 20,605,054 D share Common stock, $0.01 par value per 07/08/2019 P 5,000(1) A $31.527 20,605,054 D share Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. On July 3, July 5 and July 8, 2019, the Reporting Person purchased an aggregate of 15,000 shares of common stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), in open market transactions.

iStar Inc., By Geoffrey M 07/08/2019 Dugan, Secretary ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).