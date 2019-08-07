Safehold : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Table of Contents
3,000,000 SHARES
SAFEHOLD INC.
COMMON STOCK
We are offering 3,000,000 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share. Our common stock is listed on The New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "SAFE." On August 5, 2019, the last sale price of our common stock as reported on the NYSE was $32.58 per share. Concurrently with the completion of this offering, we will sell to iStar Inc., in a private placement, or the concurrent iStar placement, a number of shares of common stock equal to 66.7% of the total number of shares of common stock sold in this offering and the concurrent iStar placement (including any shares sold pursuant to the option to purchase additional shares described herein) or, if less, shares of common stock with an aggregate purchase price of $200 million, in either case at the public offering price per share.
We have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017. Shares of our common stock are, with certain exceptions, subject to a 9.8% ownership limitation to, among other things, assist us in qualifying and maintaining our qualification as a REIT. In addition, our charter contains various other restrictions on the ownership and transfer of shares of our common stock. See "Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus.
We are an "emerging growth company" as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended, and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements.
Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement and the risks set forth under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as the other information in our other filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are incorporated herein by reference.
Per Share
Total
Public offering price
$
$
Underwriting discounts and commissions(1)
$
$
Proceeds, before expenses, to us(2)
$
$
No underwriting discounts and commissions will be payable with respect to the concurrent iStar placement or to shares purchased in this offering by certain of our existing stockholders. See "Underwriting-Commissions and Discounts".
We have agreed to reimburse the underwriters for certain expenses in connection with this offering. See "Underwriting."
We have granted the underwriters the option to purchase an additional 450,000 shares of our common stock for 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state or other securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The underwriters expect to deliver the shares of our common stock on or about August , 2019.
J.P. Morgan
BofA Merrill Lynch
Barclays
Mizuho Securities
The date of this prospectus supplement is August
, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Prospectus Supplement
Page
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
S-ii
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
S-ii
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY
S-1
THE OFFERING
S-4
RISK FACTORS
S-6
USE OF PROCEEDS
S-11
ADDITIONAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS
S-12
UNDERWRITING
S-13
LEGAL MATTERS
S-18
EXPERTS
S-18
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION AND INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
S-18
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
1
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
1
SAFETY, INCOME & GROWTH INC.
2
RATIO OF EARNINGS TO FIXED CHARGES
3
USE OF PROCEEDS
4
DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES
5
DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS
8
DESCRIPTION OF COMMON STOCK AND PREFERRED STOCK
9
DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES
14
CERTAIN U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS
16
ERISA CONSIDERATIONS
42
BOOK ENTRY SECURITIES
44
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
46
LEGAL MATTERS
48
EXPERTS
49
INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
50
INFORMATION WE FILE
51
INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
F-1
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and also updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into the prospectus. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which gives more general information, some of which does not apply to this offering. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or in a prior filing that we made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, the information in this prospectus supplement shall control. In addition, any statement in a filing we make with the SEC that is is incorporated by reference into this prospectus that adds to, updates or changes information contained in an earlier filing we made with the SEC shall be deemed to modify and supersede such information in the earlier filing.
On February 25, 2019, we changed our name from Safety, Income & Growth Inc. to Safehold Inc.
You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus together with the additional information described under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information and Incorporation by Reference" in this prospectus supplement. Neither we nor the underwriters have authorized anyone to provide you with any information other than that contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference, any amendment or supplement to this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus or in any free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. We and the underwriters take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the information we have previously filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, is accurate only as of its date or the dates which are specified in those documents.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated herein by reference contain forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are included with respect to, among other things, our current business, business strategy, the unrealized capital appreciation in our owned residual portfolio and this offering. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates," "contemplates," "aims," "continues," "would" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. We do not guarantee that the transactions, events and other developments described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements:
-
the risk factors included in this prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated herein by reference, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors";
-
changes in our industry and changes in the real estate markets in particular, either nationally or regionally;
Table of Contents
-
the use of proceeds from this offering;
-
general volatility of the capital and credit markets and the market price of our common stock;
-
the impact of the concentration of iStar's equity ownership of us on the liquidity and market price of our common stock;
-
changes in our business and growth strategies;
-
market demand for our ground leases and availability of investment opportunities;
-
the terms of our long-term leases, particularly the efficacy of the rent adjustment provisions in keeping up with changes in inflation and market values;
-
defaults on, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants and landlord-tenant disputes;
-
bankruptcy or insolvency of a material tenant;
-
the effects of interest rates on demand for ground leases and our ability to service our debt obligations as they come due;
-
declining real estate valuations;
-
the effect of certain rights of our tenants under our leases on our ability to realize the unrealized capital appreciation in our owned residual portfolio;
-
our ability to realize incremental value from the unrealized capital appreciation in our owned residual portfolio and to have such value reflected in the market price of our common stock;
-
availability, terms and deployment of capital;
-
our failure to obtain attractive or necessary outside financing;
-
our leverage;
-
the ability of tenants to obtain financing for their leasehold interests;
-
our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness;
-
difficulties in identifying and completing acquisitions and other investment opportunities on favorable terms, including the pending and potential investments described in this prospectus supplement;
-
risks of real estate acquisitions, dispositions and development, including costs associated therewith;
-
our projected operating results;
-
our ability to manage our growth effectively;
-
our ability to expand into new markets;
-
estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future;
-
impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates and similar matters;
-
our failure to maintain our qualification as a REIT;
-
environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters;
-
lack or insufficient amounts of insurance by our tenants;
-
our exposure to litigation;
