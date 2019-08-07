Safehold : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Table of Contents

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration No. 333-226048

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Subject to completion,

Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated August 6, 2019

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus Dated July 12, 2018)

3,000,000 SHARES

SAFEHOLD INC.

COMMON STOCK

We are offering 3,000,000 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share. Our common stock is listed on The New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "SAFE." On August 5, 2019, the last sale price of our common stock as reported on the NYSE was $32.58 per share. Concurrently with the completion of this offering, we will sell to iStar Inc., in a private placement, or the concurrent iStar placement, a number of shares of common stock equal to 66.7% of the total number of shares of common stock sold in this offering and the concurrent iStar placement (including any shares sold pursuant to the option to purchase additional shares described herein) or, if less, shares of common stock with an aggregate purchase price of $200 million, in either case at the public offering price per share.

We have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017. Shares of our common stock are, with certain exceptions, subject to a 9.8% ownership limitation to, among other things, assist us in qualifying and maintaining our qualification as a REIT. In addition, our charter contains various other restrictions on the ownership and transfer of shares of our common stock. See "Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus.

We are an "emerging growth company" as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended, and are subject to reduced public company reporting requirements.

Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement and the risks set forth under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as the other information in our other filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are incorporated herein by reference.

Per Share Total Public offering price $ $ Underwriting discounts and commissions(1) $ $ Proceeds, before expenses, to us(2) $ $

No underwriting discounts and commissions will be payable with respect to the concurrent iStar placement or to shares purchased in this offering by certain of our existing stockholders. See "Underwriting-Commissions and Discounts". We have agreed to reimburse the underwriters for certain expenses in connection with this offering. See "Underwriting."

We have granted the underwriters the option to purchase an additional 450,000 shares of our common stock for 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state or other securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The underwriters expect to deliver the shares of our common stock on or about August , 2019.