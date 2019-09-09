Safehold : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

|
Item 8.01 Other Events
On September 9, 2019, Safehold Inc. ("SAFE") announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the existing ground lease under the Alohilani Resort in Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii for a total purchase price of approximately $195 million. If consummated, this acquisition would represent SAFE's first investment in Hawaii.
In addition, SAFE announced that it has finalized the joint venture agreement relating to its previously announced pending acquisition of the existing ground lease at 425 Park Avenue in New York City.
The consummation of each acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and there can be no assurance that either acquisition will be completed.
A press release announcing these transactions is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1 Press Release, dated September 9, 2019
