Safehold : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

09/09/2019 | 08:47am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________________________________________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 4, 2019

_______________________________________________________________________________

Safehold Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

001-38122

30-0971238

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Commission File

(IRS Employer

incorporation)

Number)

Identification Number)

1114 Avenue of the Americas

39th Floor

New York , NY

10036

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 930-9400

_______________________________________________________________________________

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

SAFE

NYSE

Item 8.01 Other Events

On September 9, 2019, Safehold Inc. ("SAFE") announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the existing ground lease under the Alohilani Resort in Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii for a total purchase price of approximately $195 million. If consummated, this acquisition would represent SAFE's first investment in Hawaii.

In addition, SAFE announced that it has finalized the joint venture agreement relating to its previously announced pending acquisition of the existing ground lease at 425 Park Avenue in New York City.

The consummation of each acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and there can be no assurance that either acquisition will be completed.

A press release announcing these transactions is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release, dated September 9, 2019

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Safehold Inc.

Date:

September 9, 2019

By:

/s/ JAY SUGARMAN

Jay Sugarman

Chief Executive Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safehold Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 12:46:04 UTC
