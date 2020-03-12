Safest Game is Pool, Says one of the World's Leading Designers/Manufacturers of Pool Tables, Dan Brandt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While sport after sport is succumbing to fears of coronavirus with the latest victims being the NBA and March Madness, according to Dan Brandt there's one game that's nearly invulnerable to the global pandemic—staying home and shooting pool.

With many sports being cancelled or games being played in virtually empty arenas amid fears of the deadly virus, Brandt, owner of Billiards by Brandt, said pool is a game one person plays at a time, so it's the perfect sporting anecdote to coronavirus fear.

"The safest sport in the world right now is staying home and playing a game of pool with your loved one, your neighbor or a member of your family," he said.

Pool is the one game that only one person at a time shoots, while his or her opponent watches from a distance, so it's the perfect "social distancing" so important to keep the virus from spreading, said Tom Madden, whose PR firm, TransMedia Group represents Billiards By Brandt.

This week Madden placed Brandt on a popular Brazilian radio shows to talk about pool playing as one of the world's safest sports. https://www.facebook.com/gazetabraziliannews/videos/529294834437583/ Brandt told the show's host, Cecilia Weissberg, pool is a safer alternative.

"We want more people to stay home and enjoy playing pool, which also will be something fun to do if one is ever quarantined," said Madden.

Billiards by Brandt provides customized pool tables. Similar to commissioning artists, clients commission Brandt, the master craftsman behind Billiards by Brandt, for one-of-a-kind pool tables made precisely to their specifications, costing less than a stock table.

Madden said Billiards by Brandt produces all items cradle to grave under Dan's supervision, ensuring clients an efficient process by having him as point of contact in all transactions. "Dan helps guide architects, designers, developers and homeowners towards the table they envision. Once production begins, an open invitation is extended for all clients to tour the workshop and see their tables being made.

