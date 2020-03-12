Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Safest Game is Pool, Says one of the World's Leading Designers/Manufacturers of Pool Tables, Dan Brandt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:05am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While sport after sport is succumbing to fears of coronavirus with the latest victims being the NBA and March Madness, according to Dan Brandt there's one game that's nearly invulnerable to the global pandemic—staying home and shooting pool.

With many sports being cancelled or games being played in virtually empty arenas amid fears of the deadly virus, Brandt, owner of Billiards by Brandt, said pool is a game one person plays at a time, so it's the perfect sporting anecdote to coronavirus fear.

"The safest sport in the world right now is staying home and playing a game of pool with your loved one, your neighbor or a member of your family," he said.

Pool is the one game that only one person at a time shoots, while his or her opponent watches from a distance, so it's the perfect "social distancing" so important to keep the virus from spreading, said Tom Madden, whose PR firm, TransMedia Group represents Billiards By Brandt. 

This week Madden placed Brandt on a popular Brazilian radio shows to talk about pool playing as one of the world's safest sports. https://www.facebook.com/gazetabraziliannews/videos/529294834437583/    Brandt told the show's host, Cecilia Weissberg, pool is a safer alternative.

"We want more people to stay home and enjoy playing pool, which also will be something fun to do if one is ever quarantined," said Madden.

Billiards by Brandt provides customized pool tables. Similar to commissioning artists, clients commission Brandt, the master craftsman behind Billiards by Brandt, for one-of-a-kind pool tables made precisely to their specifications, costing less than a stock table.

Madden said Billiards by Brandt produces all items cradle to grave under Dan's supervision, ensuring clients an efficient process by having him as point of contact in all transactions.  "Dan helps guide architects, designers, developers and homeowners towards the table they envision.  Once production begins, an open invitation is extended for all clients to tour the workshop and see their tables being made.

Media contact: Dilara Tuncer, 561-750-9800 x2330; dilara@transmediagroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safest-game-is-pool-says-one-of-the-worlds-leading-designersmanufacturers-of-pool-tables-dan-brandt-301022356.html

SOURCE Billiards by Brandt


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aACCESS BANK : launches new account for micro businesses
AQ
10:28aALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aCORRECTION : Press release: wpt industrial reit march 11, 2020
AQ
10:28aLONESTAR RESOURCES US : Announces Bolstered Hedge Positions
BU
10:27aFORAN MINING : Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for McIlvenna Bay
AQ
10:26aNIC : Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Earns Award
BU
10:25aCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:20aAs COVID-19 Disrupts Routines, Grokker Offers Individuals Unlimited Free Access to Wellbeing Videos and Programs
GL
10:19aXEBEC ADSORPTION : IIROC Trading Resumption - XBC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group