Safety Alert: Respirators Recalled

10/31/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

October 31, 2019

3M has announced an immediate stop use and inspect or return notice for some of its 3M Half Facepiece Disposable Respirators 5000 Series - Medium.

During an internal review, 3M discovered that some respirators have a pinhole in the chin area of the face seal, which may result in air leakage into the respirator.

The recall applies to certain 5200 (medium) respirators manufactured in July 2019, with lot numbers 9184 through 9204. Neither the small (5100) nor large (5300) respirators are affected.

Additional information is available at engage.3m.com/5000Series.

For more information contact:

Dani Friedland
Marketing Communications Strategist
312.670.5439
friedland@aisc.org

American Institute of Steel Construction

The American Institute of Steel Construction, headquartered in Chicago, is a non-partisan, not-for-profit technical institute and trade association established in 1921 to serve the structural steel design community and construction industry. AISC's mission is to make structural steel the material of choice by being the leader in structural steel-related technical and market-building activities, including: specification and code development, research, education, technical assistance, quality certification, standardization, market development, and advocacy. AISC has a long tradition of service to the steel construction industry of providing timely and reliable information.

130 E. Randolph St, Suite 2000
Chicago IL 60601
312.670.2401
www.aisc.org

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
