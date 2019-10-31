Safety Alert: Respirators Recalled

October 31, 2019

3M has announced an immediate stop use and inspect or return notice for some of its 3M Half Facepiece Disposable Respirators 5000 Series - Medium.

During an internal review, 3M discovered that some respirators have a pinhole in the chin area of the face seal, which may result in air leakage into the respirator.

The recall applies to certain 5200 (medium) respirators manufactured in July 2019, with lot numbers 9184 through 9204. Neither the small (5100) nor large (5300) respirators are affected.

Additional information is available at engage.3m.com/5000Series.