Safety Income & Growth : 10-K

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

Commission File No. 001-38122

Safety, Income & Growth Inc.

Maryland 30-0971238

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 930-9400

As of June 30, 2018, the aggregate market value of Safety, Income & Growth Inc. common stock, $0.01 par value per share, held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $189.0 million, based upon the closing price of $18.97 on the New York Stock Exchange composite tape on such date.

As of February 13, 2019, there were 18,275,941 shares of common stock outstanding.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page 1 Item 1. Business 1 Item 1a. Risk Factors 9 Item 1b. Unresolved Staff Comments 35 Item 2. Properties 35 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 35 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 35 PART II 36 Item 5. Market for Registrant's Equity and Related Share Matters 36 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 37 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 38 Item 7a. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 50 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplemental Data 51 Item 9. Changes and Disagreements with Registered Public Accounting Firm on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 82 Item 9a. Controls and Procedures 82 Item 9b. Other Information 82 PART III 83 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance of the Registrant 83 Item 11. Executive Compensation 83 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 83 Item 13. Certain Relationships, Related Transactions and Director Independence 83 Item 14. Principal Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees and Services 83 PART IV 84 Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules and Reports on Form 8-K 84 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 85 SIGNATURES

PART I

Item 1. Business

Explanatory Note for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor Provisions" of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are included with respect to, among other things, our current business plan, business strategy, portfolio management, prospects and liquidity. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that we believe might cause such differences are discussed in the section entitled, "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1a of this Form 10-K or otherwise accompany the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In assessing all forward-looking statements, readers are urged to read carefully all cautionary statements contained in this Form 10-K.

Business

We are a publicly-traded company that originates and acquires ground leases in order to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns from our investments. We believe that our business has characteristics comparable to a high-grade, fixed income investment business, but with certain unique advantages. Relative to alternative fixed income investments generally, our ground leases typically benefit from built-in growth derived from contractual rent increases, and the opportunity to realize value from future rights to acquire the buildings and other improvements on our land at no additional cost to us. We believe that these features offer us the opportunity to realize superior risk-adjusted total returns when compared to certain alternative highly-rated investments.

Ground leases generally represent the ownership of land underlying commercial real estate properties, which are leased on a long term basis (often 30 to 99 years) by the land owner (landlord) to a tenant that owns and operates the building on top of the land ("Ground Lease"), which we refer to as a SafeholdTM. The property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant generally responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures. Ground Leases typically provide that at the end of the lease term or upon tenant default and the termination of the Ground Lease upon such default, the land, building and all improvements revert to the landlord. We seek to become the industry leader in Ground Leases by demonstrating the value of the product to real estate investors, owners, operators and developers and expanding their use throughout major metropolitan areas.

We have a diverse portfolio of 28 properties located in major metropolitan areas. All of the properties in our portfolio are subject to long-term leases consisting of 23 Ground Leases and one master lease (covering five properties) that provide for contractual periodic rent escalations or percentage rent participations in gross revenues generated at the relevant properties.

We have chosen to focus on Ground Leases because we believe they meet an important need in the real estate capital markets for our customers. We also believe Ground Leases offer a unique combination of safety, income growth and the potential for capital appreciation for investors for the following reasons:

High Quality Long-Term Cash Flow: We believe that a Ground Lease represents a safe position in a property's capital structure. This safety is derived from the typical structure of a Ground Lease, which we believe creates a low likelihood of a tenant default and a low likelihood of a loss by the Ground Lease landlord in the event of a tenant default. A Ground Lease landlord typically has the right to regain possession of its land and take ownership of the buildings and improvements thereon upon a tenant default, which provides a strong incentive for a Ground Lease tenant to make the required Ground Lease rent payments. Furthermore, most lessees finance their leasehold improvements. We believe such leasehold loans provide an additional form of credit support to our investment cash flows because we believe that it is reasonably likely that a leasehold lender would seek to cure a tenant default in order to protect its collateral. Additionally, the combined property value subject to a Ground Lease typically significantly exceeds the amount of the Ground Lease landlord's investment at the time it was made; therefore, even if the Ground Lease landlordtakes over the property following a tenant default or upon expiration of the Ground Lease, the landlord is reasonably likely to recover substantially all of its Ground Lease investment, and possibly amounts in excess of its investment, depending upon prevailing market conditions.

Income Growth: Ground Leases typically provide growing income streams through contractual base rent escalators that may compound over the duration of the lease. These rent escalators may be based on fixed increases, a Consumer Price Index ("CPI") or a combination thereof, and may also include a participation in the gross revenues of the underlying property. We believe that this growth in the lease rate over time can mitigate the effects of inflation and capture for anticipated increases in land values over time, as well as serving as a basis for growing our dividend.

Opportunity for Capital Appreciation: The opportunity for capital appreciation with Ground Leases comes in two forms. First, as the ground rent grows over time, the value of the Ground Lease should grow under market conditions in which capitalization rates remain flat. Second, at the expiration or earlier termination of our Ground Leases, we typically have the right to regain possession of the land underlying the Ground Lease and take title to the buildings and other improvements thereon for no additional consideration. This reversion right creates additional potential value to our stockholders.

We generally target Ground Lease investments in which the initial cost of the Ground Lease represents 30% to 45% of the combined value of the land and buildings and improvements thereon ("Combined Property Value") as if there were no Ground Lease on the land. If the initial cost of a Ground Lease is equal to 35% of the Combined Property Value, the remaining 65% of the Combined Property Value represents potential value accretion to us upon the reversion of the property, assuming no intervening change in the Combined Property Value. We refer to this potential value accretion as the "Value Bank," defined as the difference between the initial cost of the Ground Lease and the Combined Property Value. In our view, there is a strong correlation between inflation and commercial real estate values over time, which supports our belief that the value of our Value Bank should increase over time as inflation increases. Our ability to recognize value through reversion rights may be limited by the rights of our tenants under some of our Ground Leases, including tenant rights to purchase our land in certain circumstances and the right of one tenant to demolish improvements prior to the expiration of the lease. See "Risk Factors" for a discussion of these tenant rights.

We believe that the reversion right is a unique feature distinguishing Ground Leases from other fixed income investments and property types; however, no amounts relating to Value Bank are recorded on our balance sheet or reflected in our earnings. Accordingly, we periodically estimate and report the value of our Value Bank based in part on valuations of the Combined Property Value under our Ground Leases. We retain an independent valuation firm to prepare: (a) initial reports of the Combined Property Value associated with each Ground Lease in our portfolio; and (b) periodic updates of such reports. As reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 14, 2019, as of December 31, 2018, our estimated Value Bank is $1,809 million. Please review that 8-K for a discussion of the valuation methodology used and important limitations and qualifications of the calculation of Value Bank. See also "Risk Factors - There can be no assurance that we will realize any incremental value from the Value Bank or that the market price of our common stock will reflect any value attributable thereto."

Market Opportunity: We believe that there is a significant market opportunity for a dedicated provider of Ground Lease capital like us. We believe that the market for existing Ground Leases is fragmented with ownership comprised primarily of high net worth individuals, pension funds, life insurance companies, estates and endowments. However, while we intend to pursue acquisitions of existing Ground Leases, our investment thesis is predicated, in part, on what we believe is an untapped market opportunity to expand the use of Ground Leases to a broader component of the approximately $7.0 trillion institutional commercial property market in the U.S. We intend to capture this market opportunity by utilizing multiple sourcing and origination channels, including manufacturing new Ground Leases with third-party owners and developers of commercial real estate and originating Ground Leases to provide capital for development and redevelopment. We further believe that Ground Leases generally represent an attractive source of capital for our tenants and may allow them to generate superior returns on their invested equity as compared to utilizing alternative sources of capital. We draw on the extensive investment origination and sourcing platform of iStar, the parent company of our manager, to actively promote the benefits of the Ground Lease structure to prospective Ground Lease tenants.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAFE." We were incorporated in Maryland on April 14, 2017. We elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the tax year ended December 31, 2017. We conduct all of our business and own all of our properties through our subsidiary operating partnership, Safety Income and Growth Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), in what is commonly referred to as an "UPREIT" structure.