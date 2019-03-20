Log in
Safety Income & Growth : 4

0
03/20/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. On March 18-20, 2019, the Reporting Person purchased an aggregate of 7,700 shares of common stock of Safehold Inc., formerly known as Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), in open market transactions pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 stock purchase plan adopted by the Reporting Person on January 19, 2019.

iStar Inc., By Geoffrey M

03/20/2019

D** uSgiganna,tuSreecoref tRaerpyorting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Safety Income & Growth Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:24:08 UTC
