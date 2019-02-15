Safety Income & Growth : SC 13D/A

UNITED STATES

CUSIP No. 78649D104

1 2 (a) o (b) x 3 SEC Use Only Name of Reporting Person iStar Inc.

Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

4 Source of Funds WC

5 Check Box if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) o

6 Citizenship or Place of Organization Maryland

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With

7 Sole Voting Power 7,693,337

8 Shared Voting Power 0

9 Sole Dispositive Power 7,693,337

10 Shared Dispositive Power 0

11 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 7,693,337

12 Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares o

13 Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 41.99%

14

Type of Reporting Person CO

This Amendment No. 14 on Schedule 13D (the "Schedule 13D") relating to shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Shares"), of Safety, Income & Growth Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Issuer"), is being filed by iStar Inc., a Maryland corporation ("iStar"), and supplements and amends the statement on Schedule 13D originally filed with the Commission on June 27, 2017 (as amended, the "Statement").

Item 5.

Interest in Securities of the Issuer.

(a)

As of February 15, 2019, iStar beneficially owns 7,693,337 Shares directly, including 46,020 Shares that iStar will acquire within 60 days as payment of management fees by the Issuer. Such Shares represent approximately 41.99% of the outstanding Shares.

(c) Since filing Amendment No. 13 to the initial Statement, iStar purchased no Shares.

Item 6.

Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

iStar intends to enter into a 10b5-1 plan under which iStar may buy, from time to time in the open market, up to approximately 329,801 Shares. The Issuer has entered into an amended and restated ownership waiver agreement with iStar to increase the ownership limit of the Shares applicable to iStar from 41.9% to 43.9%. All Shares purchased will be subject to the voting power limitations contained in the Stockholder's Agreement, dated as of January 2, 2019, between the Issuer and iStar, as reported in Amendment No. 13 to the Initial Statement.

