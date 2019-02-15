Safety Income & Growth : Transcript Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

Safehold, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019

P R E S E N T A T I O N

Jason Fooks:

Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today on Safehold's Earnings Call. With me today are Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Richardson, Chief Financial Officer, and Marcos Alvarado, President and Chief Investment Officer.

This morning we plan to walk through a presentation that details our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. The corresponding presentation can be found on our website at our new website at

safeholdinc.com, and by clicking on the Investor Relations link. There'll be a replay of this conference call beginning at 1:00 pm Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is 800-585-8367 with a confirmation code of 4794594.

Before I turn the call over to Jay, I'd like to remind everyone that statements in this earnings call whichare not historical facts may be forward-looking. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the risk factors that could cause these differences are detailed in our SEC reports. Safehold disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as expressly required by law.

Now, with that, let's turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO,Jay Sugarman:. Jay?

Jay Sugarman:

Thanks, Jason. 2018 was an important year for our company. We grew our portfolio by almost 80%, we expanded into six new markets, and we accelerated our efforts to get our message out to the market. As pioneers in reinventing the ground lease sector, we continue to find attractive new markets to explore and multiple ways to deliver the benefits of our more efficient capital to our customers, whether they are acquiring properties, building properties or recapitalizing properties.

In 2019, our goal is simple and clear, to revolutionize real Estate ownership in this country. A modern ground lease that is tailored to be leasehold lender friendly and cap rate-neutral can increase the building owner's returns and reduce their maturity and interest rate risk. This is no longer a theory; it is proving a powerful competitive advantage in the marketplace and is leading to significant repeat customer business in the office and multi-family sectors and interest from across all property types.

Recognizing the importance of this moment, we are taking several steps to accelerate our progress. First, we're making clear our mission to revolutionize real estate ownership by giving our customers a new and better way to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. We are reaching out and explaining these benefits to everyone in our extensive network; that includes top brokers, a wide range of real estate financing sources, and specifically the owners, operators and developers of high quality real state around the country who have the most to gain from our innovative strategy.

Second, we are changing our name. We are now Safehold. It is what we are and what we do. While our previous name emphasized the very real benefits our business can deliver to shareholders, our new name better explains what we can do for our customers: create a safe and efficient way to unlock the value of their land and hold it quietly and securely while they execute the business plan for their building. The bottom line is, a well-structured, modern ground lease, what we call as Safehold gives property owners an opportunity to maximize the returns while reducing the risk.

We also have a new logo, graphically showing how we are breaking out of the box of limited conventional thinking by reinventing what ground leases are, and giving owners a more modern, more efficient way to capitalize their property.

Third, we are expanding our relationship with our largest shareholder and investment manager, iStar. We believe the combination of iStar's historical strength in finance and net lease together with our growing ground lease expertise can create a unique one-stop shop offering that will prove superior in many situations and help accelerate our growth. We have already seen this SAFE-Star combination create new opportunities to land attractive transactions.

We also closed another round of equity capital from iStar, giving us the firepower to expand our pipeline and our resources for pursuing deals. Raising $250 million at a premium to the screen demonstrated both sides'significant belief in the future growth prospects of Safehold, and a new management agreement better aligns incentives for reaching our aggressive growth targets. The capital support of iStar ensures we can scale while we continue to educate our future shareholder base of what we are building.

Each of the steps positions us to execute our strategy on a bigger scale across more markets and help more property owner's access our modern capital solution.

Fourth and finally, we are also expanding our outreach to the shareholder and lending communities. As Andy will outline, we continue to make progress highlighting our high-grade asset base and its superior credit metrics to lenders, and with the new accounting rules more actually portraying the lifetime economics of our income streams, we believe GAAP income will become a simple and far easier way to share our economic model with investors across a range of investment styles and disciplines, and help call attention to our significant growth rate.

As we've said before, we think this is a business that pays a very safe dividend, can grow earnings at high rates, and can capture long-term value in a unique way. It's our job to help others see what we see and all of these steps should help us do that.

Now, let me turn it over to Andy to go through the quarter and year-end results. Andy?

Andy Richardson:

Thank you, Jay, and good morning everyone. Let me continue with Slide 6. For the quarter, net income was $0.24 per share versus a loss of $0.07 for the fourth quarter last year. FFO was $0.36 per share versus $0.05 in the prior year period, and AFFO was $0.09 per share versus $0.06 in the prior year period. For the year, this brought net income to $0.64 per share, FFO to a $1.15 per share and AFFO to $0.63 per share. Because we formed the company midway through 2017, the full year-over-year comparison is not meaningful.

Our quarter was highlighted by strong quarter-over-quarter investment volume, and an investment of new equity capital from our manager received after year -end that provides us with runway for growth.

Let's turn to Slide 7, to discuss this quarter's investment activity.

For the quarter, we closed $178 million of new investments, growing our aggregate portfolio to $948 million, a 23% increase from the third quarter, and almost tripling in size since our IPO. You can see the key investment metrics on the safeholds we originated in Q4 toward the bottom half of the slide. We are earning a 5.6% effective yield with AAA-like credit metrics of 3.2 times coverage and a cost basis of 41% of the combined property value. These investments also included periodic CPI look backs to provide additional potential upside to our effective return.

Slide 8 describes this quarter's investments in some additional detail. Most noteworthy, we originated a safehold on 1111 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., a trophy office building that is fully occupied by global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. This $150 million investment represents the largest single asset in the portfolio and further demonstrates that Safehold can provide better capital to its customers on any scale. Washington D.C. continues to be a strong MSA for us with approximately $300 million of deals closed in the market to-date.

Our second investment for the quarter expanded Safehold's geographic footprint with our first deal in Nashville. We created a safehold underlying a 275-unit Class A multi-family building located in Novel Music Row, a vibrant submarket of Nashville, marking the second deal we have completed with this customer. We remain enthusiastic about our continued ability to penetrate the multi-family segment while continuing to expand into new core markets.

Moving to Slide 9, along with announcing SAFE's rebrand, we're also introducing the SAFE/STAR one-stop capital program that is a direct result of Safehold's aligned relationship with iStar. This platform combines iStar's 25 years of financing expertise and innovative thinking, along with Safehold's unique product, in order to provide our customers with a one-stop capital solution. With both companies operating in tandem, this powerful program delivers an efficient capital structure to customers seeking flexibility and simplicity.

An excellent example of the SAFE/STAR program is the deal we recently closed in Washington D.C., shown on the slide. Safehold provided the capital to create a new ground lease on the property and iStar provided the first mortgage leasehold loan. With this structure, we can deliver to customers an efficient capital solution with certainty and ease of having the whole envelope structured in one place, significantly expediting the pathway to closing.

Turning to Slide 10, as previously announced, on January 2nd, iStar made an additional $250 million equity investment in Safehold valued at a price equivalent to $20 per share, an attractive premium to the market price of our stock. This investment provides Safehold with fresh capital to pursue approximately $750 million of new deals, assuming our targeted 2:1 debt-to-equity ratio. The investment was structured as a purchase of 12.5 million limited partnership units that will be exchanged for common stock on a one-for-one basis subject to shareholder approval. iStar's ownership now represents approximately 65% of our total equity. However, it should be noted that iStar's discretionary voting power will be capped at 41.9%.

In conjunction with this investment, our independent directors approved an amendment to the management agreement with iStar. The key changes to the agreement, which we believe creates increased alignment with our manager, are summarized on the slide.

Lastly, SAFE's Board approved iStar's request to increase its common stock ownership limitation to 43.9% from 41.9%, allowing it to make additional open market purchases of up to 366,000 shares.

Slides 12 and 13 show the diversification in our portfolio. Washington D.C. has now become our largest MSA and the map includes Safehold's expansion into Nashville.

In Slide 14, we have highlighted the portfolio of properties for which we own the ground lease. Our ground leases underlie nearly 7.2 million square feet of real estate, including over 2,800 hotel rooms and 2,600 multi-family units.

Slide 15 details key metrics of our portfolio. Annualized GAAP revenue, which takes into account straight line rent, totaled $70.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Net of depreciation and amortization, our portfolio yields 6.9% on a GAAP basis. Annual cash flow of the buildings sitting on top of our land covers our annual cash rent by 4.5 times, and our total cost basis represents about 35% of the combined property value which we believe to be compelling measures of safety in our investments. Comparatively, the average AAA loan-to-value in commercial mortgage backed securities is approximately 38% to 42%.

Slide 16 delivers an update on Value Bank. During the fourth quarter, Value Bank grew to $1.8 billion, representing a 15% increase from the third quarter and 65% from a year ago. As a reminder, Value Bank

