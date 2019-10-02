Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys

By Matt Wirz

A sharp rally in U.S. government bonds entered its second day Wednesday, fueled by investors' mounting concern about the strength of the global economy.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note, which tends to decline when investors are nervous about growth, fell to 1.591%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.651% Tuesday. Yields decline when bond prices rise. Major stock indexes slid around the world, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently down 2%.

The yield decline began Tuesday after data showing declining manufacturing activity and has dropped from an intraday high of 1.753% in the past two trading sessions.

A weaker-than expected employment report Friday could turbocharge the rally as investors pivot out of stock markets into havens like government debt, sending the 10-year yield back toward the 2019 low of 1.456%.

The employment number is crucial because it could have an effect on consumer sentiment, which has remained strong this year despite softness in manufacturing, said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency bond trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

"If you see an impact on employment you will start to see that impact the consumer and that could portend a recession," he said.

Selling in stocks is also driving the demand for Treasurys and a negative employment report could push the 10-year through the psychologically important 1.5% threshold, Mr. Millstein said.

The 10-year yield could fall far further in coming months, said Mark Cabana, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Corp., which has targeted a drop to 1.25% by the end of the year.

Pervasive uncertainty about economic growth and heightened trade conflict will likely push the U.S. Federal Reserve Board to cut interest rates twice more in 2019, while demand from investors abroad where government bonds pay negative yields will further stoke Treasurys buying, he said.

"What you're seeing today is an accumulated concern and angst about the global economic backdrop," Mr. Cabana said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, fell slightly to 91.85 from 91.96 Tuesday.

In corporate bonds, the price of WeWork's debt due in 2025 fell to a record low of about 85 cents on the dollar, according to data from MarketAxess. The bonds have lost about 15% of their value since the company pulled the plug on a planned stock offering in September, raising concerns about how it will fund operations.

