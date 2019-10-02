Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 06:15pm BST

By Matt Wirz

A sharp rally in U.S. government bonds entered its second day Wednesday, fueled by investors' mounting concern about the strength of the global economy.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note, which tends to decline when investors are nervous about growth, fell to 1.591%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.651% Tuesday. Yields decline when bond prices rise. Major stock indexes slid around the world, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently down 2%.

The yield decline began Tuesday after data showing declining manufacturing activity and has dropped from an intraday high of 1.753% in the past two trading sessions.

A weaker-than expected employment report Friday could turbocharge the rally as investors pivot out of stock markets into havens like government debt, sending the 10-year yield back toward the 2019 low of 1.456%.

The employment number is crucial because it could have an effect on consumer sentiment, which has remained strong this year despite softness in manufacturing, said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency bond trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

"If you see an impact on employment you will start to see that impact the consumer and that could portend a recession," he said.

Selling in stocks is also driving the demand for Treasurys and a negative employment report could push the 10-year through the psychologically important 1.5% threshold, Mr. Millstein said.

The 10-year yield could fall far further in coming months, said Mark Cabana, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Corp., which has targeted a drop to 1.25% by the end of the year.

Pervasive uncertainty about economic growth and heightened trade conflict will likely push the U.S. Federal Reserve Board to cut interest rates twice more in 2019, while demand from investors abroad where government bonds pay negative yields will further stoke Treasurys buying, he said.

"What you're seeing today is an accumulated concern and angst about the global economic backdrop," Mr. Cabana said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, fell slightly to 91.85 from 91.96 Tuesday.

In corporate bonds, the price of WeWork's debt due in 2025 fell to a record low of about 85 cents on the dollar, according to data from MarketAxess. The bonds have lost about 15% of their value since the company pulled the plug on a planned stock offering in September, raising concerns about how it will fund operations.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.97% 26034.81 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.85% 7536.345238 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.75% 7768.524864 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.94% 2882.16 Delayed Quote.17.29%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.25% 99.13 End-of-day quote.2.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pUN UNITED NATIONS : Third Committee
PU
01:24pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : DMC Payments Top $300 Million as Signups, Aid Exceed Previous Program
PU
01:24pBLAENAU GWENT COUNTY BOROUGH COUNCIL : We would like to hear your views
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Land tax changes bulldoze business confidence
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence remains steady for the NSW property industry
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : WA property industry players cautiously upbeat
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Confidence bounces back in ACT property sector against national downward trend
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Economic growth concerns weigh on property industry sentiment
PU
01:19pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : New taxes impact Queensland's confidence
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group