Safety Technology Holdings Acquires OpTek Systems

Safety Technology Holdings (STH) is pleased to announce the acquisition
of OpTek Systems, a leading manufacturer of laser processing equipment
and provider of micro-machining and optical fiber processing services.
STH is a portfolio company of UK-based private equity firm Bridgepoint
and is a holding company with well-known niche test and measurement
sector companies including: vehicle safety company, Humanetics
Innovative Solutions; specialty optical fiber manufacturer, Fibercore;
and sensor manufacturer, HITEC Sensor Developments.
Founded in 2000, OpTek has built a reputation as one of the most highly
respected providers of laser processing solutions, combining its core
expertise in lasers, optics and laser materials interactions with a
high-degree of automation. OpTek is headquartered in Oxford, UK and also
operates a state-of-the-art processing ITAR compliant facility in
Greenville, South Carolina. The company’s products include laser optical
fiber processing and micro-machining equipment used in various
mission-critical applications for which precision is crucial. OpTek is
also a leading contract supplier of complex optical fiber assemblies and
laser processing services including micro-machining and optical fiber
stripping, lensing, fusing and cleaving.
Christopher J. O’Connor, President and CEO of Safety Technology Holdings
commented, “We are very excited to welcome OpTek into our family of
companies. OpTek’s innovative solutions and market leadership position
complements our corporate portfolio well. By adding them to the STH
family, we are able to enhance further our position in optical fiber
solutions, giving us a deeper presence in this rapidly expanding market.”
“We have worked closely with the OpTek team for many years on a number
of development projects and are excited for them to join us in the STH
family. They have been an important partner for us and are highly
respected for providing high-quality, innovative solutions at a
competitive price point.” said Chris Emslie, CEO of Fibercore. “Whether
for datacom connections, fiber sensors, medical filters or other highly
technical systems, it is well known in the industry that OpTek is able
to do things that are unmatched by even the biggest competitors.”
OpTek’s founder and CEO, Mike Osborne, will continue in his current role
post-closing. Dr. Osborne commented, “STH is a first-class, highly
technical and innovative organization with a long history of investing
in niche market leaders. They have the size and technical capabilities
to build on our past success and to help to accelerate our growth plans.
Their portfolio companies offer complementary services to our own and we
are excited about the many projects we will be able to pursue together.
They are the perfect partner for us.”
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Safety Technology Holdings Inc.
Safety Technology Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of precision test
systems and sensor solutions through its subsidiaries Humanetics
Innovative Solutions, HITEC Sensor Developments and Fibercore. For over
65 years, Humanetics has been the leading global designer, manufacturer
and supplier of crash test dummies and calibration equipment, crash
sensors and instrumentation and crash simulation software models.
Humanetics also offers a growing portfolio of active safety testing
products for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, including over-runnable test
platforms and driving robots. Subsidiary HITEC Sensor Developments
designs and manufactures custom force, load, torque and pressure
electrical strain gage and fiber optic sensor solutions and provide
advanced strain gage application services. Fibercore manufactures the
most comprehensive suite of specialty optical fibers used in a broad and
growing range of applications including fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs),
fiber optic hydrophones, fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) and
embedded sensors. Safety Technology Holdings has over 800 employees
across 21 facilities strategically located around the world with the
global corporate headquarters situated in Farmington Hills, Michigan,
USA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005295/en/