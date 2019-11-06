Safety in Seconds™ Smartphone App Features Interactive Approach to Help Keep Families Safe

The free app focuses on proper car seat use and home fire safety

Safety in Seconds™, the first application-based program that customizes instructions for proper car seat use and home fire prevention, is now widely available. Based on research at the Johns Hopkins Center for Injury Research and Policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and produced with support from the National Institutes of Health and Fundación MAPFRE, Safety in Seconds provides fast, tailored guidance to help protect families from two leading causes of injury – motor vehicle crashes and home fires.

Motor vehicle deaths outnumber every other cause of death for children ages 1-14 years in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, correct use of car seats can reduce the risk of fatalities by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. However, nearly half of all car seats are not installed or used properly.

Home fires present another major risk to families, claiming more than 2,500 lives and injuring over 12,600 people annually in the United States, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Protecting our families is one of our greatest responsibilities,” said Alfredo Castelo, chief representative of Fundación MAPFRE in the United States. “Safety in Seconds provides immediate and valuable information to help parents and caretakers keep their loved ones safe, whether they are at home or on the road. We are proud to support initiatives, such as Safety in Seconds, which educate people on the many ways they can reduce risks and prevent injuries.”

The Safety in Seconds app is free to install and easy to download to mobile devices. The app walks users through a series of assessment questions about their car seat use and home fire safety behaviors. The app then immediately produces a personalized and tailored report that indicates which behaviors comply with safety recommendations and which ones fall short, and offers helpful recommendations and links to resources. Click here to download the app.

About Fundación MAPFRE

Fundación MAPFRE is a nonprofit organization created by MAPFRE in 1975 to promote the well-being of society and citizens across the company’s footprint. Active in 30 countries, Fundación MAPFRE focuses on five areas: Road Safety and Accident Prevention, including fires and mishaps at home; Insurance and Social Protection; Culture; Social Action; and Health Promotion. In 2018, Fundación MAPFRE performed nearly 300 activities around the world, benefiting 25.5 million people.

