Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Safety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell below two-year yields for the first time since 2007 on Wednesday, sparking more than 2% declines in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average and sending investors toward safe-haven stocks.

Shares of utilities broadly rose 0.2% Wednesday morning, while a handful of real-estate and consumer-staple stocks notched small gains after investors got one of the strongest signals yet a recession could be imminent. Those companies have long been viewed as ports in a storm since they are considered reliable profit generators that offer a guaranteed stream of income in the form of dividends.

But if the economy truly falters, investors may find those stocks provide little cover, some analysts said.

"Their earnings stability has fallen off dramatically," said Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "Are millennials eating Cheerios or using their cellphone? They're eating less of those and they're on Google looking how to get somewhere."

Take consumer staples. Earnings growth among Procter & Gamble Co., Coca-Cola Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. has become more volatile over the past five years, as those companies cope with pricing pressures weighing on profit margins and waning demand for some of their products, said Mr. Belski.

Still those stocks are up double-digit percentage points despite some reporting lackluster results. General Mills, for example, missed analysts' sales estimates and earnings, before adjustments, and also fell short of forecasts due in part to sluggish sales of its snack bars and cereals. Still, shares are up nearly 19% this year, as investors have gravitated toward traditionally safe stocks.

The gains across those sectors pushed price-to-earnings ratios, a useful tool for measuring valuations, well above where the broader S&P 500 index trades. Consumer staples, utilities and real-estate stocks all carry forward-looking price-to-earnings ratios of at least 19 times, versus the S&P 500's 16.7 times, near their highest valuations since early 2018.

Mr. Belski said investors may be better off defining a new group of safety stocks, including companies like Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc., both of which have shown greater earnings stability in recent years.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.45% 25610.71 Delayed Quote.12.66%
NASDAQ 100 -2.83% 7508.772615 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.70% 7792.969707 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 -2.53% 2851.98 Delayed Quote.15.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pTrump sees Fed rather than trade war as source of market turmoil
RE
02:04pU.S. yield curve inverts for first time in 12 years, flags recession
RE
02:02pSafety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive
DJ
01:47pWall Street tumbles on growing recession fears
RE
01:47pChina requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief
RE
01:44pNO CONCESSIONS FROM CHINA AS TRUMP POSTPONES SOME TARIFFS : U.S. officials
RE
01:37pWORLD BANK : Debars Beijing Jingold Construction Co., Ltd
PU
01:37pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : Perth-Andover RCMP investigating theft of copper wire rolls
PU
01:31pU.S. Will Back More Condominium Loans Aimed at First-Time Buyers -- Update
DJ
01:26pOil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil tumbles 5% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group