Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Safety takes a back seat as investors pile into EM, European stocks - BAML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:53am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

Investors pumped $9.7 billion (£7.6 billion) into equity funds in the week to Wednesday, with emerging markets seeing their biggest inflows in nearly 10 months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, as growing hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal sparked a rally in risk assets.

Gold funds saw outflows of $1.7 billion, the biggest since December 2016, while risky assets such as emerging market equities sucked in $3.3 billion.

Safe-haven bonds took in $4.2 billion, BAML added.

European equity funds had their fourth straight week of inflows with $1.5 billion flowing in for the week to November 13, BAML said citing EPFR data.

"The rotation from U.S. stocks to the rest of the world continues," BAML said, pointing to $400 million leaving U.S. equity funds.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index is poised for its sixth straight week of gains and is a few points from hitting a record high.

BAML said it believes 2020 market performance will be "data dependent" and expects forward-looking economic indicators such as purchasing managers indexes and earnings to surprise to the upside in the next two to three months.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold and Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.13% 3692.48 Delayed Quote.23.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.18% 403.64 Delayed Quote.20.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:57aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Thailand shares ease on telcos; Indonesia up
RE
05:53aEUROPE : Safety takes a back seat as investors pile into EM, European stocks - BAML
RE
05:24aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
05:01aEUROPE : European shares set for sixth week of gains on bullish trade talk
RE
04:23aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:21aU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, protests leave scars
RE
04:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE cheers Sino-U.S. trade hopes; Labour pledge hits BT
RE
01:39aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tepid after raft of weak data, trade-deal hopes limit losses
RE
11/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Day Flat As Cisco Weighs on Market
DJ
11/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Day Flat As Cisco Weighs on Market
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
2U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group