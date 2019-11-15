Safety takes a back seat as investors pile into EM, European stocks - BAML

Gold funds saw outflows of $1.7 billion, the biggest since December 2016, while risky assets such as emerging market equities sucked in $3.3 billion.

Safe-haven bonds took in $4.2 billion, BAML added.

European equity funds had their fourth straight week of inflows with $1.5 billion flowing in for the week to November 13, BAML said citing EPFR data.

"The rotation from U.S. stocks to the rest of the world continues," BAML said, pointing to $400 million leaving U.S. equity funds.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index is poised for its sixth straight week of gains and is a few points from hitting a record high.

BAML said it believes 2020 market performance will be "data dependent" and expects forward-looking economic indicators such as purchasing managers indexes and earnings to surprise to the upside in the next two to three months.

