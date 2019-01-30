Log in
Safeware Awarded Gold by the American Marketing Association

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

Dublin, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is excited to announce that their rebranding entry for the AIM Awards received gold from the American Marketing Association (AMA). Entries were sent to the AMA chapter in New York where a team of professional marketers judged each submission.

0_medium_AMA_SW.png
Safeware received gold in the rebranding category from the American Marketing Association.


1_medium_Safeware_2015_wctag.jpg


Safeware’s award-winning entry was in the rebranding category. This marketing initiative was for the company’s Campus Store Program, which provides college students extended warranty plans for electronics. Safeware offers marketing collateral to their college tech stores and bookstores, including banners, counter mats, posters, one-sheet flyers, tri-fold brochures, and more.

From the beginning of this project, Safeware wanted to create an eye-catching design. This led to the creation of marketing materials infused with vibrant colors, shapes, and other visually appealing elements to stand out against the typically neutral pallet of electronics found in college bookstores.

“Winning this award speaks volumes about the high caliber of marketing we are able to produce for our customers,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “We are committed to remaining innovative in our marketing efforts and are extremely proud to have received this recognition.”

In total, over 20 marketing pieces for the Campus Store Program were rebranded. This, coupled with in-house production of hundreds of new marketing kits, a complete website redesign, and new training videos, led to a successful and streamlined rebrand of Safeware’s Campus Store Program.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment 

Stephanie Wise
Safeware
614.781.2592
swise@safeware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
