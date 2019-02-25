Log in
Safeware Welcomes Amber Payden To The Program Development Team

02/25/2019

Dublin, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Amber Payden to the company’s growing Program Development team. As a Program Development Manager, Payden will have the opportunity to manage Safeware’s relationship with large resellers in the enterprise and technology markets and work with internal and external teams to promote continued growth within these strategic relationships.

0_medium_Amber_Headshot.jpg
Amber Payden will have the opportunity to manage Safeware’s relationship with large resellers in the enterprise and technology markets.


1_medium_Safeware_2015_wctag.jpg


Payden has long-standing experience in generating new business, creative marketing, and sales for key decision-makers ranging from small business owners to big box retailers. She has also served as a national distribution manager and overseen multiple channel partnerships.

This diverse work experience has provided her the opportunity to become familiar with key business sectors and allows her to stay in tune with how they evolve. She will be able to utilize her skill set and experience to lead training, sales growth, and product development for Safeware’s resellers.

“Amber is a welcome addition to Safeware’s continually expanding Program Development team,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Her unique strengths combined with her extensive experience across multiple business sectors gives us confidence that she will continue to grow and strengthen our relationships with our important reseller partners.”

Payden has spent the last four years operating her own marketing agency, where she led her associates to develop integrated strategies to help businesses grow in both the digital and traditional marketing space. She also has experience managing other large teams through new business strategies and creative problem solving in fast-paced environments for businesses of various sizes.

 

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment 

Stephanie Wise
Safeware
614.781.2592
swise@safeware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
