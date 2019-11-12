Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Safeware Welcomes Talia Waskin to the Program Development Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:30am EST

Dublin, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Talia Waskin to the company’s growing Program Development team. As a Program Development Manager, Waskin’s primary focus will be managing partnerships with resellers in the enterprise and educational technology markets to promote continued growth within these strategic relationships.

Waskin joins Safeware with years of experience in the value-added reseller channel, with a focus upon technology. Her previous experience has centered around the K-12 and Higher Education markets, which aligns with key segments of Safeware’s protection solutions.

“We are excited to add Talia’s subject matter expertise to the team” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Her experience managing channel programs within the technology industry aligns perfectly with our goal to provide exceptional support and growth opportunities to our reseller partners.”

In her previous role, Waskin was tasked with building and managing a channel program from the ground up. This experience along with her industry knowledge has prepared Waskin to lead training, sales growth, and product development for Safeware’s resellers.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment 

Michael Cole
Safeware
614.781.1492
mcole@safeware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aPVH CORP. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56aBION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aDYNATRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:56aTHE BRANFORD GROUP : Announces Auction of SMT, Electronic Test & Assembly Equipment in Shenzhen, China
BU
09:56aJacada Awarded ISV Partner of the Year by Leading Cloud Contact Center Provider Five9
GL
09:55aSouth Africa's AMCU mining union seals platinum wage deals
RE
09:55aHJ SIMS : Successfully Closes Financing for The Mary Wade Home
PR
09:54aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
09:54aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:53aPOWERORE : Power Ore Completes Digitization and 3D Modelling of Opemiska's Perry Mine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group