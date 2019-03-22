Safmar Finansovye Investitsii : 56.6 bn2018 Net Investment Lease, NIL

LEASING COMPANY «EUROPLAN» 2018 RESULTS

based on theannual audited consolidated financial statements (IFRS) of JSC «LC «Europlan»and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018

March 2019

COMPANY HISTORY: MILESTONES

Company Capital raising Success A debut rating IPO JSC «LC «Europlan»at a glance establishment Baring Vostok becomes confirmation from Fitch Ratings SAFMAR group acquires №1in Russian autoleasing4, First offices are the Company's Europlan becomes A debut «BB-» credit the Company and places ₽11bnequity8, opened in shareholder. Equity number 1 company rating from rating 25%-1 share on MOEX. It BBfrom Fitch Ratings, Moscow. St. constituted $15 m. in autoleasing in agency Fitch Ratings. is debut IPO in leasing 4 000+partner dealerships, Petersburg and Office in Krasnodar Russia4.5. 78 offices are opened. industry in the RF. 296 000+leasing agreements, Ekaterinburg. is opened. Call-center launch. 74offices in Russia, 1 900+employees, Impressive resultsLeasing segment is spun offinto JSC«LC«Europlan».Europlan ranks among Top-15 autoleasing companies in

Company growthOffices in Nizhny Novgorod and Samara are opened.

Leadership in RussiaEuroplan leads in auto and equipment leasing1and becomes thebiggest company as per number of leasing agreements2.

Company'sanniversaryEuroplan celebrates 10th anniversary and is awarded forSME's support2.

Solid growthEuroplan maintains leadership in Russia4and high positions among

European companies6. takes part in nationalsubsidy programme.

Europe6and is rated

A-byАCRА.

83 000+customers.

1999

2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 2М2019

2000 2002

2006 2014 Start of impeccable Leadership Launch of online Leadership credit history in Moscow client's account maintenance Fitch Ratings raises First international Europlan is total Implementation of Europlan is a trusted Europlan's rating to loans received from leader in innovative distant leader of autoleasing BB, ACRA to A both EBRD and IFC. $10 autoleasing in client service. among non-state with a stable outlook. m each. Moscow region3. leasing companies4. Ratings increase

2004

2008

2010 2012

2016

2018

First successes Business focus European recognition Record Company High rating Hold a course for at autoleasing Europlan is all vehicle market share Europlan is rated ruA (A++) leasing for SMEs. Brand «Europlan» is types leasing leader in 100 000thleasing by from «Expert RA»4and Leasing portfolio created. Autoleasing the RF1. ranks among agreement is concluded. has gained 57th place in has grown up 5 becomes the Company's Top-40 autoleasing Market shares: Тop-100 of most capitalized times. strategic business focus. companies in Europe6. passenger cars ~ 20%. public companies in Company acquires «Rolf trucks ~ 15%. Russia7. Leasing». loaders ~ 35%.

1] magazine«Leasing Review»; 2] magazine«Finance». 3] RBCи«RF-Analytics». 4]«Expert RA». 5]«Kommersant». 6] LeaseEurope. 7] RIA Rating. 8] in accordance with IFRS for 2018.

CREDIT HISTORY OF THE COMPANY

1999-2006

2007-2013

2014-2М2019

2018

Loans:

►₽17 bn-Sberbank

►₽3.5 млрд-UniCredit Bank 2006 Loans: ►$100 m-OPIC ►$40 m-first syndication from EBRD with participation of 6 major foreign banks ►₽0.6bn-IFC ►Standard Bank, Finansbank ►₽12 bn-Bank ofMoscow, VTB ►₽4 bn-Sberbank ►₽2.6 bn-UniCredit Bank ►₽2.5 bn-GLOBEXBANK Bonds: ►₽2 bn-MOEX 2013 Loans:

►BankSOYUZ, Sviaz-Bank, Sovkombank (each of them₽1 bn)

Bonds:

►₽5 bn-MOEX Fitch: BB, stableАCRA: А,stable

EUROPLAN BUSINESS MODEL

FULL PAYOUT FINANCING (CAPITAL LEASES) WITH SAFE LTV

Vehicle market price declines through lease term

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

■ During the lease term. the vehicle market price. as a rule. remains higher than the outstanding net investment.

■ The chart shows 30% decline in the value of an average new vehicle within 2 years (according to PWC: an average vehicle looses 27-40% of its value over 3 years of ownership).

Months

EUROPLAN: OVER 20 YEARS OF BUSINESS GROWTH AND HIGH PROFITABILITY (RUB)

60, 0

56.6

50, 0

40, 0

30, 0

20, 0

10, 0

0,0

2000

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Leasing portfolio, bn RUBOperating income, bn RUB

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Equity, RUB bn

ROE, %ROA,%

1] CAGR-compound annual growth rate. Leasing portfolio-net investment in leases after allowance for credit losses. 2] As a result of the spin-off. around RUB 7 bn of equity remained in the parent company.