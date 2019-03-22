Safmar Finansovye Investitsii : 56.6 bn2018 Net Investment Lease, NIL

Log in
0
03/22/2019

LEASING COMPANY «EUROPLAN» 2018 RESULTS

based on theannual audited consolidated financial statements (IFRS) of JSC «LC «Europlan»and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018

March 2019

COMPANY HISTORY: MILESTONES

Company

Capital raising

Success

A debut rating

IPO

JSC «LC «Europlan»at a glance

establishment

Baring Vostok becomes

confirmation

from Fitch Ratings

SAFMAR group acquires

№1in Russian autoleasing4,

First offices are

the Company's

Europlan becomes

A debut «BB-» credit

the Company and places

11bnequity8,

opened in

shareholder. Equity

number 1 company

rating from rating

25%-1 share on MOEX. It

BBfrom Fitch Ratings,

Moscow. St.

constituted $15 m.

in autoleasing in

agency Fitch Ratings.

is debut IPO in leasing

4 000+partner dealerships,

Petersburg and

Office in Krasnodar

Russia4.5.

78 offices are opened.

industry in the RF.

296 000+leasing agreements,

Ekaterinburg.

is opened.

Call-center launch.

74offices in Russia,

1 900+employees,

Impressive resultsLeasing segment is spun offinto JSC«LC«Europlan».Europlan ranks among Top-15 autoleasing companies in

Company growthOffices in Nizhny Novgorod and Samara are opened.

Leadership in RussiaEuroplan leads in auto and equipment leasing1and becomes thebiggest company as per number of leasing agreements2.

Company'sanniversaryEuroplan celebrates 10th anniversary and is awarded forSME's support2.

Solid growthEuroplan maintains leadership in Russia4and high positions among

European companies6. takes part in nationalsubsidy programme.

Europe6and is rated

A-byАCRА.

83 000+customers.

1999

  • 2001 2003

    2005

    2007

    • 2009 2011

      2013

      2015

      2017

      2М2019

  • 2000 2002

2006

2014

Start of impeccable

Leadership

Launch of online

Leadership

credit history

in Moscow

client's account

maintenance

Fitch Ratings raises

First international

Europlan is total

Implementation of

Europlan is a trusted

Europlan's rating to

loans received from

leader in

innovative distant

leader of autoleasing

BB, ACRA to A both

EBRD and IFC. $10

autoleasing in

client service.

among non-state

with a stable outlook.

m each.

Moscow region3.

leasing companies4.

Ratings increase

2004

2008

  • 2010 2012

2016

2018

First successes

Business focus

European recognition

Record Company

High rating

Hold a course for

at autoleasing

Europlan is all vehicle

market share

Europlan is rated ruA (A++)

leasing for SMEs.

Brand «Europlan» is

types leasing leader in

100 000thleasing

by from «Expert RA»4and

Leasing portfolio

created. Autoleasing

the RF1. ranks among

agreement is concluded.

has gained 57th place in

has grown up 5

becomes the Company's

Top-40 autoleasing

Market shares:

Тop-100 of most capitalized

times.

strategic business focus.

companies in Europe6.

passenger cars ~ 20%.

public companies in

Company acquires «Rolf

trucks ~ 15%.

Russia7.

Leasing».

loaders ~ 35%.

1] magazine«Leasing Review»; 2] magazine«Finance». 3] RBCи«RF-Analytics». 4]«Expert RA». 5]«Kommersant». 6] LeaseEurope. 7] RIA Rating. 8] in accordance with IFRS for 2018.

CREDIT HISTORY OF THE COMPANY

1999-2006

2007-2013

2014-2М2019

2018

Loans:

  • 17 bn-Sberbank

  • ₽3.5 млрд-UniCredit Bank

    2006

    Loans:

    • $100 m-OPIC

    • $40 m-first syndication from EBRD with participation of 6 major foreign banks

    • 0.6bn-IFC

    • Standard Bank, Finansbank

    • 12 bn-Bank ofMoscow, VTB

    • 4 bn-Sberbank

    • 2.6 bn-UniCredit Bank

    • 2.5 bn-GLOBEXBANK

    Bonds:

    2 bn-MOEX

    2013

    Loans:

  • BankSOYUZ, Sviaz-Bank, Sovkombank (each of them1 bn)

Bonds:

5 bn-MOEX Fitch: BB, stableАCRA: А,stable

EUROPLAN BUSINESS MODEL

FULL PAYOUT FINANCING (CAPITAL LEASES) WITH SAFE LTV

Vehicle market price declines through lease term

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

During the lease term. the vehicle market price. as a rule. remains higher than the outstanding net investment.

The chart shows 30% decline in the value of an average new vehicle within 2 years (according to PWC: an average vehicle looses 27-40% of its value over 3 years of ownership).

Months

EUROPLAN: OVER 20 YEARS OF BUSINESS GROWTH AND HIGH PROFITABILITY (RUB)

60, 0

56.6

50, 0

40, 0

30, 0

20, 0

10, 0

0,0

2000

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Leasing portfolio, bn RUBOperating income, bn RUB

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Equity, RUB bn

ROE, %ROA,%

1] CAGR-compound annual growth rate. Leasing portfolio-net investment in leases after allowance for credit losses. 2] As a result of the spin-off. around RUB 7 bn of equity remained in the parent company.

Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:24:06 UTC
