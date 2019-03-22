Safmar Finansovye Investitsii : 56.6 bn2018 Net Investment Lease, NIL

LEASING COMPANY «EUROPLAN» 2018 RESULTS
based on theannual audited consolidated financial statements (IFRS) of JSC «LC «Europlan»and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018
March 2019
COMPANY HISTORY: MILESTONES
|
Company
|
Capital raising
|
Success
|
A debut rating
|
IPO
|
JSC «LC «Europlan»at a glance
|
establishment
|
Baring Vostok becomes
|
confirmation
|
from Fitch Ratings
|
SAFMAR group acquires
|
№1in Russian autoleasing4,
|
First offices are
|
the Company's
|
Europlan becomes
|
A debut «BB-» credit
|
the Company and places
|
₽11bnequity8,
|
opened in
|
shareholder. Equity
|
number 1 company
|
rating from rating
|
25%-1 share on MOEX. It
|
BBfrom Fitch Ratings,
|
Moscow. St.
|
constituted $15 m.
|
in autoleasing in
|
agency Fitch Ratings.
|
is debut IPO in leasing
|
4 000+partner dealerships,
|
Petersburg and
|
Office in Krasnodar
|
Russia4.5.
|
78 offices are opened.
|
industry in the RF.
|
296 000+leasing agreements,
|
Ekaterinburg.
|
is opened.
|
Call-center launch.
|
74offices in Russia,
|
1 900+employees,
Impressive resultsLeasing segment is spun offinto JSC«LC«Europlan».Europlan ranks among Top-15 autoleasing companies in
Company growthOffices in Nizhny Novgorod and Samara are opened.
Leadership in RussiaEuroplan leads in auto and equipment leasing1and becomes thebiggest company as per number of leasing agreements2.
Company'sanniversaryEuroplan celebrates 10th anniversary and is awarded forSME's support2.
Solid growthEuroplan maintains leadership in Russia4and high positions among
European companies6. takes part in nationalsubsidy programme.
Europe6and is rated
A-byАCRА.
83 000+customers.
1999
-
2001 2003
2005
2007
-
2009 2011
2013
2015
2017
2М2019
-
2000 2002
|
2006
|
2014
|
Start of impeccable
|
Leadership
|
Launch of online
|
Leadership
|
credit history
|
in Moscow
|
client's account
|
maintenance
|
Fitch Ratings raises
|
First international
|
Europlan is total
|
Implementation of
|
Europlan is a trusted
|
Europlan's rating to
|
loans received from
|
leader in
|
innovative distant
|
leader of autoleasing
|
BB, ACRA to A both
|
EBRD and IFC. $10
|
autoleasing in
|
client service.
|
among non-state
|
with a stable outlook.
|
m each.
|
Moscow region3.
|
leasing companies4.
Ratings increase
2004
2008
2016
2018
|
First successes
|
Business focus
|
European recognition
|
Record Company
|
High rating
|
Hold a course for
|
at autoleasing
|
Europlan is all vehicle
|
market share
|
Europlan is rated ruA (A++)
|
leasing for SMEs.
|
Brand «Europlan» is
|
types leasing leader in
|
100 000thleasing
|
by from «Expert RA»4and
|
Leasing portfolio
|
created. Autoleasing
|
the RF1. ranks among
|
agreement is concluded.
|
has gained 57th place in
|
has grown up 5
|
becomes the Company's
|
Top-40 autoleasing
|
Market shares:
|
Тop-100 of most capitalized
|
times.
|
strategic business focus.
|
companies in Europe6.
|
passenger cars ~ 20%.
|
public companies in
|
Company acquires «Rolf
|
trucks ~ 15%.
|
Russia7.
|
Leasing».
|
loaders ~ 35%.
1] magazine«Leasing Review»; 2] magazine«Finance». 3] RBCи«RF-Analytics». 4]«Expert RA». 5]«Kommersant». 6] LeaseEurope. 7] RIA Rating. 8] in accordance with IFRS for 2018.
CREDIT HISTORY OF THE COMPANY
1999-2006
2007-2013
2014-2М2019
2018
Loans:
-
►₽17 bn-Sberbank
-
►₽3.5 млрд-UniCredit Bank
2006
Loans:
-
►$100 m-OPIC
-
►$40 m-first syndication from EBRD with participation of 6 major foreign banks
-
►₽0.6bn-IFC
-
►Standard Bank, Finansbank
Bonds:
►₽2 bn-MOEX
2013
Loans:
-
►BankSOYUZ, Sviaz-Bank, Sovkombank (each of them₽1 bn)
Bonds:
►₽5 bn-MOEX Fitch: BB, stableАCRA: А,stable
EUROPLAN BUSINESS MODEL
FULL PAYOUT FINANCING (CAPITAL LEASES) WITH SAFE LTV
Vehicle market price declines through lease term
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25
■ During the lease term. the vehicle market price. as a rule. remains higher than the outstanding net investment.
■ The chart shows 30% decline in the value of an average new vehicle within 2 years (according to PWC: an average vehicle looses 27-40% of its value over 3 years of ownership).
Months
EUROPLAN: OVER 20 YEARS OF BUSINESS GROWTH AND HIGH PROFITABILITY (RUB)
60, 0
56.6
50, 0
40, 0
30, 0
20, 0
10, 0
0,0
2000
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Leasing portfolio, bn RUBOperating income, bn RUB
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Equity, RUB bn
ROE, %ROA,%
1] CAGR-compound annual growth rate. Leasing portfolio-net investment in leases after allowance for credit losses. 2] As a result of the spin-off. around RUB 7 bn of equity remained in the parent company.