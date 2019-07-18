Safr : Announces Tiberius Vadan as COO

Safr, the new women-focused ridesharing service, today announced Tiberius Vadan as Chief Operating Officer and member of their Board of Directors.

In this key leadership position, Vadan will continue building the brand and operation as they close their second round of funding and expand into the United States and globally. In addition, Vadans’ responsibilities will be to work with the CEO, CFO and the Board to drive the growth of the company and the capital, raising efforts for a future round.

“We’re thrilled to have Tiberius join the Safr team,” says Safr Founder, Syed Gilani. “His vast experience building businesses over the years will get Safr where we need to be on a global scale.”

Vadan has been a leader in Mergers, Acquisitions, Restructurings and building businesses globally for over two decades. In his 150 plus deals, he has worked side by side with investors and entrepreneurs to drive through obstacles, grow teams, and deliver value to investors. He began his career at Deloitte Consulting and Morgan Stanley Investment Banking M&A practices, drove the growth of the KPMG M&A practice, Alvarez & Marsal’s Strategy practice, and was responsible for the restructuring of IBM’s Artificial Intelligence approach and Accordion Partners' M&A practice.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Belmont University and Georgetown University, he is enthusiastic about building a successful business.

"I believe in the right of women and men to feel safer in their ride-share experiences,” says Vadan. “This is a monumental step in the ride-share industry globally, and I am excited to join this great company and leadership team, and to drive Safr’s growth.”

Safr has launched in several cities in the U.S. and globally. Wherever women go and whatever they are doing, Safr wants to be a part of their lives and help make them easier.

About Safr

Safr is aiming to economically empower women everywhere. Safr drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks in criminal and motor vehicle history, so their riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet the Safr standard. Safr’s in-ride security features make sure their riders arrive at their destination safely, or immediate assistance will be on the way. Their drivers are also paid more than the industry standard and are incentivized to provide best in-class service. Every time you ride with Safr, you are helping to empower a like-minded driver and support women, children and communities. www.gosafr.com.

