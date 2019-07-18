Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Safr : Announces Tiberius Vadan as COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Safr, the new women-focused ridesharing service, today announced Tiberius Vadan as Chief Operating Officer and member of their Board of Directors.

In this key leadership position, Vadan will continue building the brand and operation as they close their second round of funding and expand into the United States and globally. In addition, Vadans’ responsibilities will be to work with the CEO, CFO and the Board to drive the growth of the company and the capital, raising efforts for a future round.

“We’re thrilled to have Tiberius join the Safr team,” says Safr Founder, Syed Gilani. “His vast experience building businesses over the years will get Safr where we need to be on a global scale.”

Vadan has been a leader in Mergers, Acquisitions, Restructurings and building businesses globally for over two decades. In his 150 plus deals, he has worked side by side with investors and entrepreneurs to drive through obstacles, grow teams, and deliver value to investors. He began his career at Deloitte Consulting and Morgan Stanley Investment Banking M&A practices, drove the growth of the KPMG M&A practice, Alvarez & Marsal’s Strategy practice, and was responsible for the restructuring of IBM’s Artificial Intelligence approach and Accordion Partners' M&A practice.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Belmont University and Georgetown University, he is enthusiastic about building a successful business.

"I believe in the right of women and men to feel safer in their ride-share experiences,” says Vadan. “This is a monumental step in the ride-share industry globally, and I am excited to join this great company and leadership team, and to drive Safr’s growth.”

Safr has launched in several cities in the U.S. and globally. Wherever women go and whatever they are doing, Safr wants to be a part of their lives and help make them easier.

About Safr

Safr is aiming to economically empower women everywhere. Safr drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks in criminal and motor vehicle history, so their riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet the Safr standard. Safr’s in-ride security features make sure their riders arrive at their destination safely, or immediate assistance will be on the way. Their drivers are also paid more than the industry standard and are incentivized to provide best in-class service. Every time you ride with Safr, you are helping to empower a like-minded driver and support women, children and communities. www.gosafr.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pTEMIR CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pCHICO FAS : Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Campus Lockdown
PR
12:33pEVERGY : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results
BU
12:33pSAINT GOBAIN : in Talks to Sell French Concrete-Products Distribution Business
DJ
12:32pVALLEY REPUBLIC BANCORP : Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
12:31pCHROMOS MOLECULAR SY : Jazz Aviation's Captain Nick Seemel honoured with ALPA's Air Safety Award
AQ
12:31pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Realogy Holdings Corp. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2 2019
PU
12:30pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re generates a high result in Q2#nbsp#2019
PU
12:30pBOIRON : 2019 half-year activity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About