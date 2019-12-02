Safran : Quarterly Gross Domestic Product

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.9%

Gross domestic product by production approach with chain linked volume index (2009=100) increased by 0.9% compared with the same quarter of previous year in the third quarter of 2019.Gross domestic product increased by 11.5% and reached 1 trillion 145 billion 99 million TRY at current prices.When the activities which constitute gross domestic product were analyzed; the total value added increased by 3.8% in the agricultural sector, 1.6% in the industry sector and decreased by 7.8% in the construction sector and increased by 0.6% in the services sector (wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation and food service activities) compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index.

Calendar adjusted gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 0.6% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product increased by 0.4% compared with the previous quarter.

Households final consumption expenditure increased by 1.5%

Final consumption expenditure of resident households and final consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) increased by 1.5%, government final consumption expenditure increased by 7% and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 12.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index.

Exports of goods and services increased by 5.1%, imports increased by 7.6%

Exports of goods and services increased by 5.1% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index, imports of goods and services increased by 7.6%.

Compensation of employees increased by 19.8%

Compensation of employees increased by 19.8%, net operating surplus/mixed income increased by 6.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

The share of compensation of employees in Gross Value Added was 33.4%

The share of compensation of employees in the Gross Value Added at current prices was 33.4% in the third quarter of 2019 while it was 31.3% in the same quarter of the previous year. The share of net operating surplus/mixed income was 49.3% while it was 52% in the same quarter of the previous year.

EXPLANATION



TurkStat has been publised GDP volume indices in chain-linked both 'calendar adjusted' and 'seasonal and calendar adjusted'. With this newsletter, in order to increase the international comparability, this indicator started to be calculated as 'seasonally adjusted' and disseminated in Central Data Distribution System (MEDAS).

In addition, GDP at current prices series started to be calculated as 'seasonally adjusted'. This new adjusted series is available on 'Statistics by theme / National Accounts / Quarterly Accounts / Statistical Tables and Dynamic Search' and Central Data Distribution System (MEDAS).

