Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Safran : Quarterly Gross Domestic Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:58am EST
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.9%
Gross domestic product by production approach with chain linked volume index (2009=100) increased by 0.9% compared with the same quarter of previous year in the third quarter of 2019.Gross domestic product increased by 11.5% and reached 1 trillion 145 billion 99 million TRY at current prices.When the activities which constitute gross domestic product were analyzed; the total value added increased by 3.8% in the agricultural sector, 1.6% in the industry sector and decreased by 7.8% in the construction sector and increased by 0.6% in the services sector (wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation and food service activities) compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index.

Calendar adjusted gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 0.6% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product increased by 0.4% compared with the previous quarter.

Households final consumption expenditure increased by 1.5%

Final consumption expenditure of resident households and final consumption of non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) increased by 1.5%, government final consumption expenditure increased by 7% and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 12.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index.

Exports of goods and services increased by 5.1%, imports increased by 7.6%

Exports of goods and services increased by 5.1% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year in the chained linked volume index, imports of goods and services increased by 7.6%.

Compensation of employees increased by 19.8%
Compensation of employees increased by 19.8%, net operating surplus/mixed income increased by 6.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
The share of compensation of employees in Gross Value Added was 33.4%

The share of compensation of employees in the Gross Value Added at current prices was 33.4% in the third quarter of 2019 while it was 31.3% in the same quarter of the previous year. The share of net operating surplus/mixed income was 49.3% while it was 52% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The next release on this subject will be on March 2, 2020.

EXPLANATION

TurkStat has been publised GDP volume indices in chain-linked both 'calendar adjusted' and 'seasonal and calendar adjusted'. With this newsletter, in order to increase the international comparability, this indicator started to be calculated as 'seasonally adjusted' and disseminated in Central Data Distribution System (MEDAS).
In addition, GDP at current prices series started to be calculated as 'seasonally adjusted'. This new adjusted series is available on 'Statistics by theme / National Accounts / Quarterly Accounts / Statistical Tables and Dynamic Search' and Central Data Distribution System (MEDAS).

Statistical tables:http://www.turkstat.gov.tr/PreTablo.do?alt_id=1105
MEDAS: https://biruni.tuik.gov.tr/medas/?kn=88&locale=en

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08aHERIGE : has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire six concrete plants
PU
03:08aGET NICE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended 30 November 2019.
PU
03:08aMAJOR : Climate change can have a spillover effect on financial stability
PU
03:08aSUEZ : General Company News
PU
03:08aSUEZ : Vie de l'entreprise
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Initial Directors Interest Notice
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Financial Reports Updates
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Financial Reports and AGM – Update
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Financial Reports update – KRS 30 September
PU
03:08aKRESTA : KRS ASX 30 November 2019 – Financial Reports update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..
4Oil jumps amid hopes for further OPEC cuts, China factory growth
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : CEO Letter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group