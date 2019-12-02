Log in
Safran : Waste Disposal and Recovery Facilities Statistics

12/02/2019 | 02:58am EST
In Turkey, 2 223 waste disposal and recovery facilities were in operation

Waste Disposal and Recovery Facilities Survey was applied to all waste disposal and recovery facilities having a licence or a temporary licence, and, regardless of licence, to controlled landfill sites, incineration plants and composting plants operated by or on behalf of municipalities. According to the survey results, it is determined that a total of 2 223 facilities, of which 166 were waste disposal facilities and 2 057 were recovery facilities, were in operation in 2018.

Amount of waste disposed of in controlled landfill sites was 56 million tonnes

56 million tonnes of waste, of which 17 million tonnes was hazardous, was disposed of in 159 controlled landfill sites having a total capacity of 799 million m3.

Amount of waste disposed of in incineration plants was 494 thousand tonnes

494 thousand tonnes of waste, of which 65 thousand tonnes was hazardous and 429 thousand tonnes was non-hazardous, was disposed of in 7 incineration plants having a total capacity of 757 thousand tonnes/year.

Amount of waste recovered in recovery facilities was 48 million tonnes

In 8 composting plants having a total capacity of 483 thousand tonnes/year, 138 thousand tonnes of waste was processed and 35 thousand tonnes of compost was produced. Furthermore, in 40 co-incineration plants having waste recovery licences, 1 million tonnes of waste was incinerated with energy recovery. In other 2 009 licensed recovery facilities, a total amount of 47 million tonnes of metal, plastic, paper, mineral etc. waste was recovered.

________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

In the scope of Waste Disposal and Recovery Facilities Survey, it is aimed to compile data on waste regarding final disposal and recovery. Therefore, pre-treatment operations such as waste collection, sorting, temporary storage, etc. were left out of the scope of this survey.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:57:10 UTC
