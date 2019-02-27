Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saga Communications : 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:05am EST

Section 1: 8-K (FORM 8-K)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 26, 2019

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

1-11588

38-3042953

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

Identification No.)

48236

(Zip Code)

73 Kercheval Avenue

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI (Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (313) 886-7070

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • ¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01

Other Events

On February 26, 2019, Saga Communications, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its Classes A and B Common Stock to be paid on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2019, as set forth in the press release included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release dated February 26, 2019.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 26, 2019

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

By: /s/ Samuel D. Bush Samuel D. Bush

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

2

INDEX OF EXHIBITS

Exhibit No. 99.1

Description

Press Release dated February 26, 2019.

3

(Back To Top)

Section 2: EX-99.1 (EXHIBIT 99.1)

Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2019. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with the quarterly dividend will be approximately $1.8 million. The quarterly cash dividend will be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet. The Company, including this dividend, will have paid $64.0 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future as declared by the Board of Directors. Consistent with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also consider declaring special cash dividends, stock dividends, and stock buybacks in the future.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 34 AM radio stations and 76 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886- 7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance," "intent" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Key risks, including risks associated with Saga's ability to effectively integrate the stations it acquires and the impact of federal regulation on Saga's business, are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that these statements may be impacted by several factors, including national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general, as well as Saga's actual performance. Results may vary from those stated herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update the information contained here.

CONTACT: Samuel D. Bush, 313/886-7070 (Back To Top)

Disclaimer

Saga Communications Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aSEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Joins LightingEurope Industry Association
BU
04:30aHUA HAN HEALTH INDUSTRY : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Company Secretary and Authorised Representative
PU
04:30aHUA HAN HEALTH INDUSTRY : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
PU
04:29aINTERSERVE : Outsourcer Interserve to raise 435.2 million pounds to cut debt
RE
04:26aSUN HUNG KAI : 1st-Half Underlying Profit Down 31% on Year
DJ
04:25aBARCLAYS : University College London and Barclays launch 'venture builder' for deep tech start-ups
PU
04:25aPICASSO AT THE ROYAL PALM : a cult venue for some magnificent works of art
PU
04:25aVAST RESOURCES : Lodgement of Final prospecting Report at Magura Neagra...
PU
04:25aRYANAIR : Launches New London Stansted Route To Venice Marco Polo For Winter 2019
PU
04:25aRYANAIR : Launches New Manchester Route To Milan Malpensa For Winter 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : profit lifted by Monsanto, consumer health
2AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
3Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
4WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on ..
5BEIERSDORF : Shares in Nivea maker drop as CEO says sector in 'turmoil'

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.