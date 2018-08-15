Log in
Saga Communications : Deregistration of Securities

08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Section 1: 25 (25)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION

12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number 1-11588

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. / NYSE AMERICAN LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered):

73 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, 313-886-7070

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices):

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share

(Description of class of securities):

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

  • ¨ 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

  • ¨ 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

  • ¨ 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

  • ¨ 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

  • ¨ Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange.

x Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with the rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Saga Communications, Inc. certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

August 15, 2018

By:

/s/ Samuel D. Bush

Date

Samuel D. Bush

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Saga Communications Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
