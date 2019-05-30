Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sagar Teotia Named the SEC's Acting Chief Accountant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today named Sagar Teotia as the SEC's Acting Chief Accountant following the departure of Wesley R. Bricker in June.

Since 2017, Mr. Teotia has served as Deputy Chief Accountant, leading the accounting group. As Acting Chief Accountant, Mr. Teotia will serve as the principal advisor to the Commission on accounting and auditing matters and will lead the Commission's Office of the Chief Accountant. He also will be responsible for assisting the Commission with discharging its oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

"I am grateful that Sagar has agreed to take on this important role, and I have no doubt that he will pick up right where Wes left off leading the Commission’s talented group of accounting and audit professionals," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Sagar's extensive experience and expertise in accounting and audit matters is well recognized by his colleagues both inside and outside the Commission, and I know that he comes to work every day dedicated to ensuring that our investors have the benefit of the highest quality reporting and audit standards."

"It is an honor to continue to work on behalf of the agency and investors, and to lead the deeply talented and dedicated staff of the Office of the Chief Accountant," said Mr. Teotia. "I am looking forward to continuing to address the quality of financial reporting through engagement in both domestic and international activities and across the various groups involved in the preparation, audit, and use of financial information."

Mr. Teotia joined the SEC in 2017 from Deloitte LLP, where he was a Partner in Deloitte's National Office and was responsible for providing consultation regarding accounting matters. Earlier, he served as a professional accounting fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant. Mr. Teotia received a B.S. in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
03:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Unit Gets AI Contract from US Dept. of Health and Human Services
DJ
03:23pSOFTBANK : As A Public Company, WeWork Almost Promises To Be More Careful About Who Gives It Money Than It Was As A Private Company
AQ
03:23pORION NOTICE : Rosen, a Widely Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORN
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About