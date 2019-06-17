Sage International : Appointment of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership ("CISL") and HKIoD and the Prince of Wales's Business of Sustainability Programme organised by CISL.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong is interested in 287,549,682 shares and deemed to be interested in 431,346,823 shares held by the parties acting in concert in respect of the Company, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") and is a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

Mr. Dong has entered into a service agreement with the Company. The appointment of Mr. Dong was fixed for a term of two (2) years and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company and the GEM Listing Rules. Mr. Dong is entitled to receive a monthly director's fee of HK$15,000 for his role as an executive Director. The director's fee payable to him is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market condition.

Mr. Chong, is currently an executive Director and a member of risk management committee of the Company, and he is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company, has been appointed as the chief executive officer with effect from 17 June 2019.

Mr. Chong, aged 40, has worked in the media and entertainment field over 15 years. He founded Chessman Entertainment and Production Limited in Macau ("Chessman Macau") in 2001 which is specializing in stage production and entertainment related projects. In 2014, he also founded Chessman Entertainment Production (HK) Ltd ("Chessman HK"), a company working in brand management, advertising, event planning and artiste management for clients. Mr. Chong is currently a managing director of both Chessman Macau and Chessman HK.

Mr. Chong is a Convenor of Committee of Cultural Industries of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region ("SAR"), a member of Commission on Youth of the Government of the Macao SAR, Chairman of Macau Artistes Association and a fellow of HKIoD. Mr. Chong holds his Bachelor Degree in Chinese Language and Literature from the University of Macau in 2003. In 2019, Mr. Chong completed the Global Directorship Programme jointly organised by CISL and HKIoD and the Prince of Wales's Business of Sustainability Programme organised by CISL.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chong does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Mr. Chong has entered into a service agreement with the Company. The appointment of Mr. Chong was fixed for a term of two (2) years and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company and the GEM Listing Rules. Mr. Chong is entitled to receive a monthly director's fee of HK$30,000 for his role as an