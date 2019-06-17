Log in
Sage International : Appointment of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

06/17/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

仁智國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8082)

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sage International Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 17 June 2019, (i) Mr. Dong Choi Chi, Alex ("Mr. Dong") has been appointed as the chairman of the Board; and (ii) Mr. Chong Cho Lam ("Mr. Chong") has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company.

Mr. Dong, is currently an executive Director and a compliance officer of the Company, and he is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company, has been appointed as the chairman with effect from 17 June 2019.

Mr. Dong, aged 38, has extensive experience in business development and marketing. In 2009, he founded Nextra Marketing and Business Consulting Limited ("Nextra Marketing") in Macau which is specializing in event management and formulating strategic plans for clients. In 2011, he founded Nextra (HK) Limited ("Nextra HK"), a company provides creative marketing solutions to the Hong Kong market. In the same year, he also founded Sun Entertainment Culture Limited, a company produces and distributes films and organises live concert. Currently, Mr. Dong is the chief executive officer of both of Nextra Marketing and Nextra HK and a director of Sun Entertainment Culture Limited.

Mr. Dong is Sir of Malta Knights of St. John, Charter President of Macau Artistes Association and a fellow of Hong Kong Institutes of Directors ("HKIoD"). Mr. Dong holds his Master of Business Administration in Chinese Business Studies at St Clements University in 2011 and a Master of Business Administration at the Business University of Costa Rica in 2012. In 2018, Mr. Dong completed the Professional Program in Producing at the School of Theater, Film and Television, the University of California, Los Angeles, one of the top elite entertainment and performing arts institutions in the world. In 2019, Mr. Dong completed the Global Directorship Programme jointly organised by University of

- 1 -

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership ("CISL") and HKIoD and the Prince of Wales's Business of Sustainability Programme organised by CISL.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong is interested in 287,549,682 shares and deemed to be interested in 431,346,823 shares held by the parties acting in concert in respect of the Company, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") and is a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

Mr. Dong has entered into a service agreement with the Company. The appointment of Mr. Dong was fixed for a term of two (2) years and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company and the GEM Listing Rules. Mr. Dong is entitled to receive a monthly director's fee of HK$15,000 for his role as an executive Director. The director's fee payable to him is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market condition.

Mr. Chong, is currently an executive Director and a member of risk management committee of the Company, and he is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company, has been appointed as the chief executive officer with effect from 17 June 2019.

Mr. Chong, aged 40, has worked in the media and entertainment field over 15 years. He founded Chessman Entertainment and Production Limited in Macau ("Chessman Macau") in 2001 which is specializing in stage production and entertainment related projects. In 2014, he also founded Chessman Entertainment Production (HK) Ltd ("Chessman HK"), a company working in brand management, advertising, event planning and artiste management for clients. Mr. Chong is currently a managing director of both Chessman Macau and Chessman HK.

Mr. Chong is a Convenor of Committee of Cultural Industries of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region ("SAR"), a member of Commission on Youth of the Government of the Macao SAR, Chairman of Macau Artistes Association and a fellow of HKIoD. Mr. Chong holds his Bachelor Degree in Chinese Language and Literature from the University of Macau in 2003. In 2019, Mr. Chong completed the Global Directorship Programme jointly organised by CISL and HKIoD and the Prince of Wales's Business of Sustainability Programme organised by CISL.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chong does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Mr. Chong has entered into a service agreement with the Company. The appointment of Mr. Chong was fixed for a term of two (2) years and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company and the GEM Listing Rules. Mr. Chong is entitled to receive a monthly director's fee of HK$30,000 for his role as an

- 2 -

executive Director. The director's fee payable to him is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market condition.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong and Mr. Chong (i) do not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries nor did he hold any directorship in any other listed public company in the last three years; and (ii) do not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Dong and Mr. Chong for their new appointments as the chairman and the chief executive officer respectively.

On behalf of the Board of

Sage International Group Limited

Dong Choi Chi, Alex

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Dong Choi Chi, Alex (the chairman) and Mr. Chong Cho Lam, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chan Wai Man, Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick and Mr. Ting Kit Lun.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Sage International Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 09:58:03 UTC
