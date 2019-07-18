Sage International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

仁智國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8082)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA

The board (the "Board") of directors of Sage International Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda to:

4th floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By order of the Board

Sage International Group Limited

Dong Choi Chi, Alex

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Dong Choi Chi, Alex (chairman) and Mr. Chong Cho Lam, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chan Wai Man, Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick and Mr. Ting Kit Lun.