PUBLIC FLOAT Immediately after the close of the Offers and as at the date of this joint announcement, subject to the due registration by the Registrar of the transfer of the Shares, an aggregate of 349,427,204 Shares, representing approximately 28.70% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, are held by the public (within the meaning of the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the minimum public float requirement of 25% as set out in Rule 11.23(7) of the GEM Listing Rules is satisfied. INTRODUCTION References are made to the joint announcements dated 9 April 2019, 30 April 2019 and 22 May 2019, respectively, jointly issued by Mr. Chau Cheok Wa (the "Offeror") and Sage International Group Limited (the "Company") and the composite offer and response document dated 22 May 2019, jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company (the "Composite Document"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document, unless the context herein requires otherwise. CLOSE OF THE OFFERS The Offers made by Sun International Securities on behalf of the Offeror were closed at 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. The Offers have not been revised or extended. RESULTS OF THE OFFERS As at 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offers, the Offeror had received: valid acceptances in respect of a total of 22,300 Offer Shares under the Share Offer, representing approximately 0.00% of all the issued Shares as at the date of this joint announcement; and valid acceptances in respect of a total of 42,000,000 Options under the Option Offer (of which 24,500,000 Options had an exercise price of HK$0.576 per Share and 17,500,000 Options had an exercise price of HK$0.484 per Share), representing all of the Options outstanding as at the date of the Composite Document. Taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 22,300 Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him are interested in an aggregate of 718,896,505 Shares, representing 59.03% of all the issued Shares as at the date of this joint announcement. 3

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFERS Remittances in respect of the cash consideration payable for the Offer Shares (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by the relevant accepting Independent Shareholder and if applicable, the fees payable to the Registrar in respect of lost or unavailable Share certificates) and the Options in respect of which the Offers are accepted have been/will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders accepting the Offers by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of a duly completed acceptance in accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document and the relevant accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance. The latest date of posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offers is Friday, 21 June 2019. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY Immediately before the Completion, the Offeror was interested in 143,774,841 Shares, representing approximately 11.81% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with him were in aggregate interested in a total of 718,874,205 Shares, representing approximately 59.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with him did not hold, control or have direction over any voting rights or rights over any other Shares or any convertible securities, warrants, options or derivatives in respect of any Shares. Save for the Sale Shares and such number of Offer Shares validly accepted under the Share Offer, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him have not acquired or agreed to acquire any Shares or right over Shares during the Offer Period. None of the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him has borrowed or lent any relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in the Company during the Offer Period. 4

Immediately after the Completion but prior to the making of the Offers, (i) the Offeror was interested in 431,324,523 Shares, representing approximately 35.42% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date; and (ii) the parties acting in concert with him were interested in 287,549,682 Shares, representing approximately 23.61% of the total issued share capital of the Company. As such, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him were in aggregate interested in a total of 718,874,205 Shares, representing approximately 59.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Immediately after the close of the Offers, and taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 22,300 Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him are interested in an aggregate of 718,896,505 Shares, representing approximately 59.03% of all the issued Shares as at the date of this joint announcement. Apart from the Options validly accepted for cancellation under the Option Offer, no Options have been cancelled during the Option Offer. The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately after the Completion but prior to the making of the Offers; and (ii) immediately after the close of the Offers (taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 22,300 Offer Shares) and as at the date of this joint announcement: Immediately after Immediately after the close of the Offers and the Completion as at the date of and before the Offers this joint announcement Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Shares % Shares % (Note 1) (Note 1) Mr. Chau (Note 2) 431,324,523 35.42 431,346,823 35.42 Mr. Dong (Note 2) 287,549,682 23.61 287,549,682 23.61 The Offeror and parties acting in concert with him (Note 2) 718,874,205 59.03 718,896,505 59.03 New Brilliant and Mr. Chui (Note 3) 149,474,298 12.27 149,474,298 12.27 Other public Shareholders 349,449,504 28.70 349,427,204 28.70 1,217,798,007 100.00 1,217,798,007 100.00 5

