Sage Metals Acquires Jayco Manufacturing

Sage Metals Private Limited (“Sage”), a portfolio company of Delos
Capital (“Delos”) and a leading manufacturer of specialty metal
products, has announced the acquisition of Jayco Manufacturing, LLC
(“Jayco”).
Based in Grand Prairie, TX, Jayco engages in the assembly, integration,
and production of precision custom metal formed components for a variety
of manufacturers primarily based in North America operating in
industrial and consumer end markets.
The combined company will continue to serve its customers as leading
global supply chain partner with expanded product offerings and
manufacturing capabilities.
“Sage is very excited about this acquisition. Jayco will enhance our
process and marketing capabilities to service our customers in North
America. The rich experience of Kevin Maynard of Jayco will be of
immense value to Sage in pursuing its growth objectives in North America
in the coming years,” said R. Krishnan, CEO of Sage.
Kevin Maynard, CEO and Founder of Jayco, said: “We here at Jayco are
excited to be joining Sage, a world leader in metal fabrication,
machining and castings. They bring us into the market with a distinct
advantage over all of our domestic competitors. Combining their
portfolio of products and customers with our current customer base and
manufacturing capabilities, we will be leading the industry into the
future.”
About Delos Capital
Delos Capital, founded in 2013, is a lower middle market private equity
firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth
investments.
