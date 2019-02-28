Log in
Sage Metals Acquires Jayco Manufacturing

02/28/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Sage Metals Private Limited (“Sage”), a portfolio company of Delos Capital (“Delos”) and a leading manufacturer of specialty metal products, has announced the acquisition of Jayco Manufacturing, LLC (“Jayco”).

Based in Grand Prairie, TX, Jayco engages in the assembly, integration, and production of precision custom metal formed components for a variety of manufacturers primarily based in North America operating in industrial and consumer end markets.

The combined company will continue to serve its customers as leading global supply chain partner with expanded product offerings and manufacturing capabilities.

“Sage is very excited about this acquisition. Jayco will enhance our process and marketing capabilities to service our customers in North America. The rich experience of Kevin Maynard of Jayco will be of immense value to Sage in pursuing its growth objectives in North America in the coming years,” said R. Krishnan, CEO of Sage.

Kevin Maynard, CEO and Founder of Jayco, said: “We here at Jayco are excited to be joining Sage, a world leader in metal fabrication, machining and castings. They bring us into the market with a distinct advantage over all of our domestic competitors. Combining their portfolio of products and customers with our current customer base and manufacturing capabilities, we will be leading the industry into the future.”

About Delos Capital

Delos Capital, founded in 2013, is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments.


© Business Wire 2019
