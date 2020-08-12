Log in
Saggezza Earns Spot on 2020 Inc. 5000 List

08/12/2020 | 10:19am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saggezza, a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, announced today that it has earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Saggezza serves as both a specialist technology partner for private and public companies across the globe and as a strategic technology advisor to private-equity owned, mid-market companies. Its dramatic revenue growth was driven through software design, engineering and implementation expertise to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve customer interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue, and profitability.

“This recognition is a testament to what our 500 technology and business consultants around the world have been doing for years: helping companies manage their digital transformation, data analysis and business strategy to accelerate business growth,” said Arvind Kapur, CEO of Saggezza. “I’m consistently impressed by their resilience, creativity and intelligence in equipping today’s largest global brands with the technology they need to compete in a digital age.”

Saggezza helps its clients drive innovation and use technology to solve business problems across a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Recently, the company launched its Salesforce Practice to help its clients maximize ROI on their CRM investment.

Named a 2020 Best and Brightest company to work for in the nation earlier this year, Saggezza continues to seek qualified applicants in a variety of technical and management roles in the United States, UK and India.

For more information on joining the Saggezza team, visit saggezza.com/explore-jobs/.

For more information on the Inc. 5000, visit inc.com/inc5000/2020.

About Saggezza
Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve client interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue and profitability. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza works to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures for companies around the globe.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
