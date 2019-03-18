Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Saggezza : Expands Midwest Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Omni Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Saggezza brings global capabilities and technical expertise to existing Omni customers while expanding its own talent and reach

Leading global technology solutions provider Saggezza today announced the acquisition of Milwaukee-based IT consulting, talent and software development firm Omni Resources. The acquisition will further augment Saggezza’s Midwestern presence while expanding its technical resources, expertise and global capabilities to Omni’s clients.

Since 1984, Omni has been providing Midwest companies with the technical staff and expertise needed to design solutions that help companies meet their business objectives. With the acquisition, Saggezza is entrenching itself in new geographies and adding more technical expertise to its already robust portfolio.

“Omni has strong roots in the Wisconsin area, and they’re the perfect partner for us,” said Saggezza CEO Arvind Kapur. “With this expansion, Omni and its customers will benefit from Saggezza’s strategic leadership and global experience, all while adding a whole new library of technical resources and skilled individuals to our team.”

Omni will continue to serve its Wisconsin clients from its Milwaukee office as a Saggezza company, but with a new set of technical capabilities and access to the global market.

“We’re excited to join forces with Saggezza,” Omni CFO Brent Otto said. “For 35 years, we’ve been dedicated to serving the Wisconsin community and that’s only going to continue. Our customers are going to be interacting with the same friendly faces they’ve been working with for years, but now they’re going to have the tools, global insights and technical leadership of Saggezza behind us.”

With the acquisition, Saggezza will now have offices in Chicago, Milwaukee and Santa Clara, as well as international offices in Bangalore, Chennai, London and Sunderland, UK.

About Saggezza

Saggezza is a Chicago-based global management consulting and technology services firm with rich expertise and insights into systems shaping the next generation of business. With services including Digital Debt LabTM and JointStrikeTM, Saggezza partners with clients to solve issues like technical debt and disparate data and create a 360-degree view of the client’s customers. Saggezza unlocks the power of its clients’ enterprise data to accelerate growth, uncover opportunities and create an operational culture like never before. Visit https://www.saggezza.com/ to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aUNIVERSAL ROBINA : DA-URC deal to boost potato farming in PH
AQ
11:01aBIOREM : Reports 8% Increase in Revenue, Earnings of $4.7 million and EPS of $0.12
AQ
11:01aMANILA WATER : MWSS releases more water to address supply shortage
AQ
11:01aBioAegis Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in its Phase 1b/2a Dose-Ranging Safety Study of Recombinant Plasma Gelsolin for Community-Acquired Pneumonia
GL
11:01aMorris-Shea Launches New Deep Foundation Installation Website
GL
11:01aAK Steel Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date
GL
11:01aAstellas Launches PROGRAF® Granules (tacrolimus for oral suspension) in the U.S. for Pediatric Liver, Heart, and Kidney Transplant Patients
PR
11:01aMARCH MADNESS® ON SIRIUSXM : Listeners Get Every 2019 NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game
PR
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GDIT Migrates Defense Health Agency to AWS GovCloud (US-West) Region
PR
11:01aIQOR : Named #1 in Customer Service Leadership Training at 2019 LEAD Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.