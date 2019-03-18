Saggezza : Expands Midwest Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Omni Resources

Saggezza brings global capabilities and technical expertise to existing Omni customers while expanding its own talent and reach

Leading global technology solutions provider Saggezza today announced the acquisition of Milwaukee-based IT consulting, talent and software development firm Omni Resources. The acquisition will further augment Saggezza’s Midwestern presence while expanding its technical resources, expertise and global capabilities to Omni’s clients.

Since 1984, Omni has been providing Midwest companies with the technical staff and expertise needed to design solutions that help companies meet their business objectives. With the acquisition, Saggezza is entrenching itself in new geographies and adding more technical expertise to its already robust portfolio.

“Omni has strong roots in the Wisconsin area, and they’re the perfect partner for us,” said Saggezza CEO Arvind Kapur. “With this expansion, Omni and its customers will benefit from Saggezza’s strategic leadership and global experience, all while adding a whole new library of technical resources and skilled individuals to our team.”

Omni will continue to serve its Wisconsin clients from its Milwaukee office as a Saggezza company, but with a new set of technical capabilities and access to the global market.

“We’re excited to join forces with Saggezza,” Omni CFO Brent Otto said. “For 35 years, we’ve been dedicated to serving the Wisconsin community and that’s only going to continue. Our customers are going to be interacting with the same friendly faces they’ve been working with for years, but now they’re going to have the tools, global insights and technical leadership of Saggezza behind us.”

With the acquisition, Saggezza will now have offices in Chicago, Milwaukee and Santa Clara, as well as international offices in Bangalore, Chennai, London and Sunderland, UK.

About Saggezza

Saggezza is a Chicago-based global management consulting and technology services firm with rich expertise and insights into systems shaping the next generation of business. With services including Digital Debt LabTM and JointStrikeTM, Saggezza partners with clients to solve issues like technical debt and disparate data and create a 360-degree view of the client’s customers. Saggezza unlocks the power of its clients’ enterprise data to accelerate growth, uncover opportunities and create an operational culture like never before. Visit https://www.saggezza.com/ to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005052/en/