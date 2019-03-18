Saggezza : Expands Midwest Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Omni Resources

Leading global technology solutions provider Saggezza today announced
the acquisition of Milwaukee-based IT consulting, talent and software
development firm Omni Resources. The acquisition will further augment
Saggezza’s Midwestern presence while expanding its technical resources,
expertise and global capabilities to Omni’s clients.
Since 1984, Omni has been providing Midwest companies with the technical
staff and expertise needed to design solutions that help companies meet
their business objectives. With the acquisition, Saggezza is entrenching
itself in new geographies and adding more technical expertise to its
already robust portfolio.
“Omni has strong roots in the Wisconsin area, and they’re the perfect
partner for us,” said Saggezza CEO Arvind Kapur. “With this expansion,
Omni and its customers will benefit from Saggezza’s strategic leadership
and global experience, all while adding a whole new library of technical
resources and skilled individuals to our team.”
Omni will continue to serve its Wisconsin clients from its Milwaukee
office as a Saggezza company, but with a new set of technical
capabilities and access to the global market.
“We’re excited to join forces with Saggezza,” Omni CFO Brent Otto said.
“For 35 years, we’ve been dedicated to serving the Wisconsin community
and that’s only going to continue. Our customers are going to be
interacting with the same friendly faces they’ve been working with for
years, but now they’re going to have the tools, global insights and
technical leadership of Saggezza behind us.”
With the acquisition, Saggezza will now have offices in Chicago,
Milwaukee and Santa Clara, as well as international offices
in Bangalore, Chennai, London and Sunderland, UK.
About Saggezza
Saggezza is a Chicago-based global management consulting and technology
services firm with rich expertise and insights into systems shaping the
next generation of business. With services including Digital Debt LabTM
and JointStrikeTM, Saggezza partners with clients to solve
issues like technical debt and disparate data and create a 360-degree
view of the client’s customers. Saggezza unlocks the power of its
clients’ enterprise data to accelerate growth, uncover opportunities and
create an operational culture like never before. Visit https://www.saggezza.com/
to learn more.
