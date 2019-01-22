Saggezza : Partners with Snowflake to Bring Data Warehousing to the Cloud

Leading global technology solutions provider Saggezza
announced today a partnership with cloud data warehouse technology
provider Snowflake,
which will benefit Saggezza’s clients by reducing costs for data-related
projects and expanding ways in which the data can be interpreted. This
partnership further strengthens Saggezza’s commitment to providing a
full set of the most modern technical solutions for its clients.
The expanded capabilities of the partnership bring several specific
benefits for data-related projects. With Snowflake, Saggezza can
aggregate all sources of client data into a single source for easy
viewability, providing a 360-degree view of data and making it easier to
attain actionable insights from the data.
The solution also provides a unique architecture that keeps data storage
separate from the computational component. This reduces costs-per-second
expenses, and makes it possible to create multiple data clusters that
let analysts run as many queries as needed, whenever needed.
“Our clients know they can count on us to find and implement the best
solutions possible,” said Veera Budhi, Assistant Vice President of
Technology and Services at Saggezza. “Although Snowflake is relatively
new to the market, they have five years of proven operation. They offer
the perfect balance of new technology and reliability.”
The solution will be most useful to clients with current on-premise data
warehousing, and is compatible with a wide range of data sources,
including Hadoop, Oracle, SQL Servers, CSV Files and AS400, among
others. The solution’s core strength comes from its ability to pull data
from many sources into a single data source, regardless of
infrastructure.
Saggezza was first introduced to Snowflake through industry
relationships between the two companies’ employees, which are indicative
of Saggezza’s deep roots in the industry. Saggezza recognized
Snowflake’s excellent track record and ultimately found it to be the
best technology provider for the job.
“Many of our clients come to Saggezza because they want help with IT
modernization and digital transformation,” said Arvind Kapur, co-founder
and CEO of Saggezza. “When going through modernization, clients want to
know that they’re getting the absolute best and most modern
technologies, which in this case means taking advantage of the cloud.”
Several of Saggezza’s clients are already benefiting from this
partnership, and the company plans to extend the offering to other
clients that would benefit from it.
About Saggezza
Saggezza is a Chicago-based global management consulting and technology
services firm with rich expertise and insights into systems shaping the
next generation of business. With services including Digital Debt Lab™
and JointStrike™, Saggezza partners with clients to solve issues like
technical debt and disparate data and create a 360-degree view of the
client’s customers. Saggezza unlocks the power of its clients’
enterprise data to accelerate growth, uncover opportunities and create
an operational culture like never before. Visit https://www.saggezza.com/
to learn more.
