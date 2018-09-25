Sagicor’s DTC Portal Delivers Premier Customer Experience Powered by iPipeline’s Resonant NB&UW and DocFast e-Delivery Solutions

SagicorNow® Leverages Automated Underwriting and Policy Delivery to
Simplify and Accelerate the Selling of Term Products
iPipeline® – a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for
the life insurance and financial services industry – today reported
Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor), an industry innovation leader,
has deployed Resonant® New Business & Underwriting (NB&UW) and DocFast®
for e-Delivery solutions to power their new Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
portal, SagicorNow®. SagicorNow® offers buyers accelerated underwriting
approvals and policy delivery with online purchasing and no required
medical exam for the Sage Term 10,15 and 20-year life insurance
products, which are available in 22 states today and 46 by the end of
the year.
“Distribution is ripe for digitalization. Digitized underwriting and
policy delivery enable online distribution, allowing insurers like
Sagicor to cast a wider net and embrace today’s younger buyers who seek
a virtual online experience,” said Tim Wallace, CEO, iPipeline.
“Underwriting decisions are powered by the Resonant rules engine
providing nearly instantaneous decisioning, and polices are delivered
immediately via DocFast to greatly reduce cycle times and dramatically
increasing placement ratios. Without a doubt, Sagicor has taken a major
step forward to innovate how they attract individuals from the
underserved market. We are pleased to play a critical role in their
offensive strategy to expand market share.”
“Underwriting and policy delivery digitalization removes barriers to
purchasing with individuals put off by time consuming and complex life
insurance buying activities. Our goal is to keep it quick and simple,
and when desired, allow the consumer to use live chat at our site to
secure answers to questions. After evaluating multiple options, we
innovated a new solution with iPipeline to achieve our vision for a
totally automated process,” said Mike Stricker, CAO, Sagicor.
“SagicorNow® enables consumers to purchase up to $1,000,000 in term
coverage or up to $250,000 of whole life coverage through a virtual
experience. Our focus is to increase the velocity of new business sales
by leveraging best-of-breed technology, such as that provided by
iPipeline. Together, we have managed to launch a solution that provides
our family, friends and neighbors with a premier purchasing experience
along with outstanding support.”
iPipeline is focused on delivering industry innovations to simplify and
accelerate your new business and policy administration/in force
management requirements in a modular platform. To reimagine how you do
business and schedule Resonant NB&UW and DocFast for Policy Delivery
demonstrations, contact marketing@ipipeline.com
today.
About Sagicor
Sagicor Life Insurance Company is a full-service life insurance company
that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they’re
protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of
Columbia and is rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best
out of 16 possible ratings). Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited. Founded in 1840, it is one of the
oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 22 countries
mainly in the United States, Central America and the Caribbean. Sagicor
is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity
and value. Visit https://www.sagicorlifeusa.com.
About iPipeline
iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for
the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our
SaaS-based new business acquisition platform, we accelerate and simplify
sales, compliance, operations and support. We provide process automation
and seamless integration between every participant in the financial
services industry including carriers, agents, general agencies,
advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and
their consumers. Our innovative solutions enable automated processing
for pre-sales, new business and underwriting, policy administration,
point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data
analysis, reporting, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and
firm management.
iPipeline provides the process automation and seamless integration
needed on a global basis to make a sale by aggregating more than 130
carriers, 1,300 distributors and financial institutions, and their
agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With
headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Bromley
(UK), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario
(CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005667/en/