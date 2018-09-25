Sagicor’s DTC Portal Delivers Premier Customer Experience Powered by iPipeline’s Resonant NB&UW and DocFast e-Delivery Solutions

SagicorNow® Leverages Automated Underwriting and Policy Delivery to Simplify and Accelerate the Selling of Term Products

iPipeline® – a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry – today reported Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor), an industry innovation leader, has deployed Resonant® New Business & Underwriting (NB&UW) and DocFast® for e-Delivery solutions to power their new Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) portal, SagicorNow®. SagicorNow® offers buyers accelerated underwriting approvals and policy delivery with online purchasing and no required medical exam for the Sage Term 10,15 and 20-year life insurance products, which are available in 22 states today and 46 by the end of the year.

“Distribution is ripe for digitalization. Digitized underwriting and policy delivery enable online distribution, allowing insurers like Sagicor to cast a wider net and embrace today’s younger buyers who seek a virtual online experience,” said Tim Wallace, CEO, iPipeline. “Underwriting decisions are powered by the Resonant rules engine providing nearly instantaneous decisioning, and polices are delivered immediately via DocFast to greatly reduce cycle times and dramatically increasing placement ratios. Without a doubt, Sagicor has taken a major step forward to innovate how they attract individuals from the underserved market. We are pleased to play a critical role in their offensive strategy to expand market share.”

“Underwriting and policy delivery digitalization removes barriers to purchasing with individuals put off by time consuming and complex life insurance buying activities. Our goal is to keep it quick and simple, and when desired, allow the consumer to use live chat at our site to secure answers to questions. After evaluating multiple options, we innovated a new solution with iPipeline to achieve our vision for a totally automated process,” said Mike Stricker, CAO, Sagicor. “SagicorNow® enables consumers to purchase up to $1,000,000 in term coverage or up to $250,000 of whole life coverage through a virtual experience. Our focus is to increase the velocity of new business sales by leveraging best-of-breed technology, such as that provided by iPipeline. Together, we have managed to launch a solution that provides our family, friends and neighbors with a premier purchasing experience along with outstanding support.”

iPipeline is focused on delivering industry innovations to simplify and accelerate your new business and policy administration/in force management requirements in a modular platform. To reimagine how you do business and schedule Resonant NB&UW and DocFast for Policy Delivery demonstrations, contact marketing@ipipeline.com today.

About Sagicor

Sagicor Life Insurance Company is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they’re protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings). Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited. Founded in 1840, it is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 22 countries mainly in the United States, Central America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. Visit https://www.sagicorlifeusa.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SaaS-based new business acquisition platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in the financial services industry including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers. Our innovative solutions enable automated processing for pre-sales, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline provides the process automation and seamless integration needed on a global basis to make a sale by aggregating more than 130 carriers, 1,300 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Bromley (UK), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005667/en/